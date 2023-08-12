"I can't live at Poke's house": xQc explains why he is living with Alinity after going live from her house

Popular streamer xQc recently went live from Twitch streamer Alinity's house after returning from Vegas, where he streamed with Adin Ross and gambled with Dana White. The Canadian streamer is currently stuck in the USA, possibly due to the legal battle with his former partner Adept and has been streaming from friends' houses for some time.

For some time, he had been at fellow streamer PokeLawls's house but had to move after the latter's parents had to come and stay with him. While that created quite a lot of drama with viewers, with many anticipating friction between the creators, it looks like xQc will be living with Alinity for now.

Naturally, his fans had a lot of questions, and toward the start of the stream, he tried to address his living situation and cited not being able to live with PokeLawls as an explanation. Telling his audience members not be "weird," he said:

"Chat, don't be f*cking weird. Chat, alright guys I'm going to be... I don't care that it is a comeback stream after a break. I will stick behind the rules chat, don't be f*cking weird. It is weird, do not, okay? I can't live at Poke's house. I can't go home, okay? And I had no options."

"It just felt wasteful": xQc explains why he is living with Alinity and not renting his own place

After explaining he cannot continue living with Pokelawls, Felix "xQc" revealed that Alinity had offered to help look for a house for him because some of her friends work in real estate:

"I thought I was going to go to Vegas, I looked at Vegas as a whole... I didn't know what to think about it, I thought it was kind of uh... and then Alinity has like friends that do real estate and like..."

However, as it turns out, things didn't really work out. Alinity herself disclosed that xQc would be living with her for a month as it was too much of a hassle otherwise. In a previous stream, she had said:

"I've been trying to help him find a place, because he's been looking for a home and I have a real estate friend. I was trying to help him with everything and it's just so much sh*t... and he only needs a place for a month. So, he's just going to stay here with me."

Timestamp 0:12:01

On his stream from Alinity's house, xQc shed further light on the matter, saying that although he is a millionaire and could afford a place, he didn't want to be wasteful as that would mean paying for six months' rent despite only needing it for one. Felix clarified:

"Chat, I'm against doing wasteful sh*t. I get it chat, I can afford it. Even could take a couple of days more of being off, and I would have to pay six months' rent for one month. It would have been in dozens of thousands of dollars for no reason. So it just felt wasteful dude, it felt wasteful..."

Fan reactions

Fans give their opinion on his living situation (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc has recently been embroiled in react content drama and had a viral debate with Ethan Klein about the topic, which went ballistic. Readers might find it interesting that he has vowed not to do react content if he loses in the upcoming Sidemen Charity match, where he is slated to be a goalkeeper.