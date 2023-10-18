"I started yoinking the parts" - xQc reveals how he "stole" components from $15,000 PC that Adin Ross gave him

On October 18, 2023, prominent Twitch and Kick personality Felix "xQc" discussed how he "stole" components from a PC worth $15,000. The situation was brought up for the first time yesterday (October 17, 2023) during Adin Ross' livestream. While playing Counter-Strike 2, the 23-year-old disclosed that he set up four streaming PCs for content creators who visited him in Las Vegas.

He then stated that Felix had taken one of the systems home. Pleading with the French-Canadian streamer to return the PC, Adin Ross said:

"I have, like, four setups in Vegas... like, four desktops, like, maxed out PCs and s**t, for like, streamers that want to come. This dude, xQc, brought one home with him. Like, a $10,000 setup and s**t. I'm cool with it, whatever. But, it was literally his setup, for him specifically - so he never has to travel with it and it would be there waiting for him whenever he wants. So, X, you have to bring your setup back! All right?"

While Adin Ross claimed that the gaming/streaming setup was a gift for xQc, he insisted on having it returned to him. A few moments later, his channel moderator, Citrus, informed him that the PC was worth $15,000.

The Kick ambassador exclaimed in surprise, stating:

"'PC was $15k.' What?! I want it back, bro! What?!"

xQc detailed the situation during a livestream earlier today, revealing what led to him "stealing" the expensive computer. He admitted to tampering with the system with a screwdriver and taking some of its components home.

He said:

"I picked up the PC... I took a screwdriver... and I just started rebuilding it. I started yoinking the parts and I put it in my backpack."

"I had the RAM stick and GPU in my pocket" - xQc in stitches while discussing how he "yoinked" a PC setup worth $15,000

xQc was about four minutes into his broadcast when he discussed how he ended up stripping away parts from a $15,000 desktop PC that Adin Ross provided him. The former Overwatch pro burst out laughing, claiming that he arrived at the airport with RAM sticks and the graphics card in his "pocket":

"And, then, I was supposed to go at friend's, I'm not going to dox them or anything - so, I have the PC over there, but all the good parts, I put them in my backpack. So, when I went to the airport, I brought GPU in my pocket. I had the RAM stick and GPU in my pocket. Chat, I went through the airport security and I put backpack, shoes, right? And then, at the second block, then I put... the rest of my stuff, then the RAM sticks, and then GPU."

Timestamp: 00:04:35

After reading what his fans had to say about him taking the PC components home, the 27-year-old remarked:

"I thought the computer was, like, intended for me. I thought the computer was, like... I don't know! Guys, the hotel staff had to pick up the PC! So, like, if I don't pick up the PC, it's just going to go to the lost items! You know?"

Twitch chatters then clarified that the system was intended to be his whenever he traveled to Las Vegas to collaborate with Adin Ross. xQc responded by stating that he would return both the GPU and the PC:

"Oh, it's my Vegas setup! Wait, it's for me? Okay then. I'll just bring the GPU back and I'll just put it in the computer. And I'll have a setup for Vegas then. Boom, done! Problem fixed. And, if he wants the PC back, he can have it. That's okay. I don't mind it. He can have the PC back, no problem."

xQc is a top-ranking Twitch streamer who is currently the platform's ninth most-watched content creator. He boasts 11,929,517 followers and averages more than 37k viewers per stream.