"I think his IQ has dropped even harder": Tyler1 recounts meeting xQc at TwitchCon 2022

Twitch sensation Tyler "Tyler1" returned from TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego and shared his experience meeting other content creators at the event. He recalled getting in touch with Twitch star Felix "xQc" at the streamer convention during the opening moments of his October 12 livestream.

Tyler1 began the conversation by stating that he hadn't seen the French-Canadian personality since the previous IRL Twitch Rivals event. After speculating that xQc has been livestreaming 'too much', Tyler revealed that the former has lost a lot of weight.

The League of Legends aficionado jokingly said:

"Oh, then I saw xQc. I haven't seen xQc since the last Twitch Rivals IRL. I don't know what; this guy has lost it, bro, I think. I think xQc; dude, he streams too much, I think. I don't know. Somehow, he's got skinnier, I didn't think that was possible, right? Then, he's a dumb a**. I think his IQ has dropped even harder."

Tyler1 meets xQc at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego, shares the encounter on livestream

At the nine-minute mark of Tyler's most recent livestream, the Missouri-native speculated that xQc has been streaming a lot recently and that he has gotten even "skinnier."

He started giggling and mentioned that the former Overwatch pro was showing off his $50,000 chain during a meeting with Twitch executives:

"We're like, having this meeting with like, the f***ing Twitch executives. Right? Like the higher-ups. Like only important people are there, right? He (xQc) comes in a little bit late, sits besides me, okay? Shows me his $50,000 chain, I'm like, 'That looks cool. Like, that looks nice, dude! That's pretty cool!'"

Tyler then spoke about another content creator asking a lengthy question to the Twitch executives regarding ads on the streaming platform:

"Then this other streamer asks the higher-ups a long question about ads or something. It was like, too long, right? It probably took the guy 60 seconds, from start to finish, to end his question."

Timestamp: 00:08:50

The League of Legends streamer further spoke about xQc's antics, saying that the latter grabbed a notepad and pen and scribbled a popular Twitch emoticon during the meeting:

"While as he was talking, like, as he was asking the question, xQc grabs a notepad, grabs a pen, writes 'LUL (Twitch emoticon)' on a notepad, and like, shows me it. Like, while he's asking the question. So like, 'Dude, just focus up for a second!' Like, is this guy serious? So whatever."

Tyler1 later noticed that xQc was doodling and scribbling on his notepad once again, with the latter observing the former and the other streamer discussing ad-related topics with the Twitch executives:

"I see xQc like this (impersonates the streamer drawing and doodling on notepad). Like, what I thought at the time was, he was doodling or maybe taking notes about what they're saying, or questions asked. And then, looking at the guy, right?"

Tyler1 revealed that xQc had been making a caricature of him, and showcased the art to his viewers:

"Well, it turns out that while he was talking, for probably, I don't know, ten minutes. Right? He's (xQc) is f***ing sitting here, drawing a picture of me! Bro, I was just like, 'Dude!' I was like, 'Bro, are we serious?!' Like, he did it like, the whole time, and I was like, 'Oh my god!'"

Tyler1 shows a drawing made by xQc (Image via loltyler1/Twitch)

Fans react to the streamer's interaction with xQc

Tyler1 is one of the biggest League of Legends content creators on Twitch, having played Riot Games' popular MOBA title for more than 10,500 hours on his channel. He currently has over 5 million followers and averages 15,315 viewers per stream.

