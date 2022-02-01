“I have been a victim of domestic violence”: Dream shares heartfelt message on Manatreed controversy

In Manatreed’s debut live stream, as part of Dream's Minecraft server, accusations emerged concerning Manatreed supposedly being an abusive person. Dream knew but let Manatreed join the group, according to the allegations.
The masked streamer made a statement about the situation via Twitlonger, where he discussed Manatreed being removed from the DreamSMP and also revealed that he had been a victim of abuse:
“I don't really like to get into my personal life, but I have been a victim of domestic violence, on multiple different occasions unfortunately, even legally, and I definitely have trauma myself when it comes to my own experiences. I don't ever like talking about them because it's very personal and I feel like I'm never taken seriously when I do because I'm a guy.”
Dream opens up about a personal situation via Twitlonger
It’s not a secret that Dream is a victim of abuse, but the streamer does not enjoy talking about it. When a 'burner account' accused Manatreed of being physically abusive, it made Dream open up about the abuse he faced.
According to him, given the sensitive nature of this issue, Manatreed has been removed from the server and will not be part of any content creation. He clarified that:
“I decided to just remove Manatreed from the SMP, and he let me know that he will not be continuing content creation due to his anxiety and inability to healthily handle the stress. his words, not mine. that's all I'll be saying about the situation, because there's nothing else I can say without perpetuating or supporting doxers and trolls, and I think that's all that needs to be said.”
Dream also contacted the individual who made the accusations. The streamer said they were trying to make an informed decision. However, the individual made it clear that she did not want to answer its questions. She asked the public to leave her alone.
While opening up about his past, Dream made it clear that he does not condone or support domestic violence or abuse of any sort.
Internet supports Manatreed and Dream in heartfelt messages
Several fans came out in support of both streamers. Some users mentioned that a burner account could cease a person's aspirations to be a content creator. Others backed Manatreed as a good person who didn't deserve this treatment.
Some Twitter users lamented the timing of the accusations, as Manatreed had just started growing his audience.
Several fans backed the masked streamer opening up about his past and laying bare his emotional side.
There were many outpourings of love and support throughout the thread for both content creators.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The situation itself is incredibly complicated, but as of now, Manatreed was removed from DreamSMP. Manatreed is also stepping away from content creation for a while.