“I have been a victim of domestic violence”: Dream shares heartfelt message on Manatreed controversy

In Manatreed’s debut live stream, as part of Dream's Minecraft server, accusations emerged concerning Manatreed supposedly being an abusive person. Dream knew but let Manatreed join the group, according to the allegations.

The masked streamer made a statement about the situation via Twitlonger, where he discussed Manatreed being removed from the DreamSMP and also revealed that he had been a victim of abuse:

“I don't really like to get into my personal life, but I have been a victim of domestic violence, on multiple different occasions unfortunately, even legally, and I definitely have trauma myself when it comes to my own experiences. I don't ever like talking about them because it's very personal and I feel like I'm never taken seriously when I do because I'm a guy.”

Dream opens up about a personal situation via Twitlonger

It’s not a secret that Dream is a victim of abuse, but the streamer does not enjoy talking about it. When a 'burner account' accused Manatreed of being physically abusive, it made Dream open up about the abuse he faced.

According to him, given the sensitive nature of this issue, Manatreed has been removed from the server and will not be part of any content creation. He clarified that:

“I decided to just remove Manatreed from the SMP, and he let me know that he will not be continuing content creation due to his anxiety and inability to healthily handle the stress. his words, not mine. that's all I'll be saying about the situation, because there's nothing else I can say without perpetuating or supporting doxers and trolls, and I think that's all that needs to be said.”

Dream also contacted the individual who made the accusations. The streamer said they were trying to make an informed decision. However, the individual made it clear that she did not want to answer its questions. She asked the public to leave her alone.

While opening up about his past, Dream made it clear that he does not condone or support domestic violence or abuse of any sort.

Internet supports Manatreed and Dream in heartfelt messages

Several fans came out in support of both streamers. Some users mentioned that a burner account could cease a person's aspirations to be a content creator. Others backed Manatreed as a good person who didn't deserve this treatment.

Some Twitter users lamented the timing of the accusations, as Manatreed had just started growing his audience.

felix is missing dream @dreamsmassivepp

WE LOVE U DREAM PLEASE TAKE CARE @dreamwastaken IM SO SORRY FOR WHAT HAPPENED IT WAS SO STRESSFUL EVEN FOR US I CANT IMAGINE HOW WERE U FEELING. IM SORRY THAT PEOPLE WERE TRYING D0X YOU I HOPE U FEEL BETTER AND MANATREED LEAVING THE SMP SOUNDS LIKE A GOOD DECISION FOR EVERYONEWE LOVE U DREAM PLEASE TAKE CARE @dreamwastaken IM SO SORRY FOR WHAT HAPPENED IT WAS SO STRESSFUL EVEN FOR US I CANT IMAGINE HOW WERE U FEELING. IM SORRY THAT PEOPLE WERE TRYING D0X YOU I HOPE U FEEL BETTER AND MANATREED LEAVING THE SMP SOUNDS LIKE A GOOD DECISION FOR EVERYONEWE LOVE U DREAM PLEASE TAKE CARE

RY🐱c!stagetrio animatic @vioarry



and genuinely hope that you and your team can get a lawyer to avoid things like that in the future. Love you too. @dreamwastaken Hope you and mana will be OKand genuinely hope that you and your team can get a lawyer to avoid things like that in the future. Love you too. @dreamwastaken Hope you and mana will be OKand genuinely hope that you and your team can get a lawyer to avoid things like that in the future. Love you too.

luu. ᝰ @tobeeoptimistic @dreamwastaken im sorry it had to come to this, im so sorry you had to go through that and that you had to come forward to defend yourself by revealing your own trauma, i hope we can all move on and you can heal properly, geniunely hoping you are doing okay, love you dream @dreamwastaken im sorry it had to come to this, im so sorry you had to go through that and that you had to come forward to defend yourself by revealing your own trauma, i hope we can all move on and you can heal properly, geniunely hoping you are doing okay, love you dream ♥️

periwinkle @periwinkle_moo @dreamwastaken I can't believe it had to come to this. I'm SO sorry for the crap you've had to go through yet again due to such situations. people are so unbelievably cruel and nothing, NOTHING gave them the right to invade your privacy to that extent. hope you and mana are okay @dreamwastaken I can't believe it had to come to this. I'm SO sorry for the crap you've had to go through yet again due to such situations. people are so unbelievably cruel and nothing, NOTHING gave them the right to invade your privacy to that extent. hope you and mana are okay ❤❤

Several fans backed the masked streamer opening up about his past and laying bare his emotional side.

mars ᵕ̈ @geostwt @dreamwastaken im super proud of you for speaking up, i really hope you, mana and the victim get time to heal properly for a while. @dreamwastaken im super proud of you for speaking up, i really hope you, mana and the victim get time to heal properly for a while.

lani ♡ @lanisdreamin @dreamwastaken can’t wait for people to not read the entire thing and then make a bunch of threads spreading misinformation @dreamwastaken can’t wait for people to not read the entire thing and then make a bunch of threads spreading misinformation

There were many outpourings of love and support throughout the thread for both content creators.

sweetdreamz 💜 @sweetdreamzzz4 @dreamwastaken You are so valid :) Everything just got so out of hand so quickly. It sucks that such big communities can be like this, but you are always so patient and understanding and we appreciate you for that <3 @dreamwastaken You are so valid :) Everything just got so out of hand so quickly. It sucks that such big communities can be like this, but you are always so patient and understanding and we appreciate you for that <3

rose @cadavruwu @dreamwastaken I really can’t find my words rn but I’m sorry this is how it turned out, ily and I hope you’re okay @dreamwastaken I really can’t find my words rn but I’m sorry this is how it turned out, ily and I hope you’re okay 💕

Skri @Skribible @dreamwastaken People are disgusting, best wishes to you, your family and I hope the victim can also have some peace of mind. Domestic violence is not something that should be so easily discussed and I sincerely feel bad for all people involved @dreamwastaken People are disgusting, best wishes to you, your family and I hope the victim can also have some peace of mind. Domestic violence is not something that should be so easily discussed and I sincerely feel bad for all people involved

The situation itself is incredibly complicated, but as of now, Manatreed was removed from DreamSMP. Manatreed is also stepping away from content creation for a while.

