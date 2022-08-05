"You guys have changed my life"- Ironmouse celebrates 5th anniversary on Twitch

During the August 4, 2022 broadcast, popular VTuber Ironmouse celebrated her fifth anniversary on Twitch with a new model reveal, much to the delight of her fans.

Rather than sporting her usual pink get-up, the online personality appeared on her broadcast wearing a stunning laced-up black-and-pink two-piece and a stripped stocking that drove fans wild. While that wasn't exactly what she teased back on July 16, 2022, the entire makeover was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Starting off her August 4 stream on an emotional note, Ironmouse thanked her supporters for giving her a purpose in life and motivating her to create quality content on the streaming platform. Holding back the tears, Ironmouse noted:

"You guys have changed my life, so thank you very much."

VTuber Ironmouse celebrates completing five years on Twitch by debuting a new high-quality model

Ironmouse debuted in the streaming industry way back in August 2017, making her one of the oldest Vtubers on Twitch. Fast-forward to the present time, the VTuber veteran celebrated her five-year anniversary on August 4 in style, showing off a high-quality new model.

She kick-started her fifth-anniversary broadcast with a pleasant surprise, bringing in a brand new model in a totally different avatar. However, there was much more to it than just the model reveal, including the much-awaited karaoke and a compilation of her best moments on Twitch streams.

"I appreciate all of you so much. Never in my life would I have ever thought this would be possible. Never in my life would I have known I could ever do something like this."

She was emotional throughout the stream, overwhelmed with the love and support she had received in the last half-decade. The larger-than-life VTuber even opened up about her life struggles and how she was in a dark place before starting her streaming journey on the Amazon-owned platform.

“You guys have changed my life, so thank you very much. I would not be here without you all, which means so much to me. The fact I can wake up every day with a smile on my face is something I never thought I’d get to experience.”

Revealing some of the rough phases of her life, the popular personality talked about how she's been through hard times and would often cry every day. Thanking her army of Twitch followers for the life-changing experience, the Twitch streamer noted:

"There was a long period of my life where I was going through a very difficult time, and I remember one of the biggest memories I had was I used to cry every day. Now, those days are far behind me. I’m glad every day I can smile and laugh, and it’s because I get to spend time with you guys."

Fans react to the new model reveal during livestream

As expected, the impressive makeover took viewers by surprise, eliciting a wave of responses from viewers worldwide. Everyone loved the new model, especially the black and pink outfit detail. Several viewers, fans, and followers congratulated the streamer for her impressive feat.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fan reaction

Ironmouse is one of the most popular VTubers on Twitch, boasting over 1 million subscribers on the purple platform. From running a highly successful marathon way back in February 2021 to becoming the most subscribed female Twitch streamer at one point, Ironmouse's growth over the last five years has been phenomenal.

