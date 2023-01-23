"It was like a movie": Sodapoppin describes his harrowing experience from his vacation abroad with partner Veibae

On January 22, popular Twitch streamer Sodapoppin went live for the first time since returning from his vacation abroad with his partner, Veibae. He went into quite some detail about his hectic experience during the first night at a snow cabin in the mountains of France.

The Texan was showing off some beautiful pictures and videos from the stay when he decided to recount their first night there. Calling it the "craziest" incident of the vacation, he also described it as a scene from a movie after an audience member wrote "You're not that important." in chat:

"I know, but it really felt like a movie. It really felt like a movie!"

"I thought we were gonna die": Sodapoppin's describes a paranoid tale from vacation with Veibae in France

The OTK co-owner went into some pretty deep details about his first day at the chalet. After showing pictures of the snow-covered wooden house he and Veibae were staying at, he said:

"It was a lot of snow. It was a really good trip. It was solid, trying to think of what happened. The first night was probably the craziest. How do I describe the first night? It was a f*cking rollercoaster."

Sodapoppin revealed that meeting his partner Veibae for the first time was nerve-racking, but apparently what happened next was truly extraordinary:

"The crazier part... how do I describe what happened next. Holy f*ck, it was just crazy. Okay, I thought we were gonna die."

The streamer then recounted the whole story from start to finish. The first problem that the couple faced was that the internet went out the moment they wanted to watch Game of Thrones. Apparently, the two had decided to watch the entire series during the two-week break. When they finally figured out the HDMI situation after hours, the internet went out:

"When I finally get it [the HDMI situation] fixed, the internet goes out. And that sucks. So now I am trying to get the internet to work."

Then the first major disaster struck when they tried to order food. Since they didn't have water, Sodapoppin had requested the delivery person to get some for them, but it turns out that because she bought it with her own money, it could not be added to the bill. The streamer had no cash, and the delivery person spoke no English, making the situation particularly difficult:

"The delivery service lady bought water out of her own pocket, rather than through the restaurant. So, I go down to collect the water and the food and I don't have any cash on me and she doesn't speak English."

What followed was a long conversation facilitated by Google Translate. After arguing with the French lady for some time, they finally figured out a way to pay through tips. But Sodapoppin's troubles were far from over as the moment he went inside after talking to the woman while standing barefoot on the snow, the power went out:

"And then the power shuts off, right as we got the internet back. Um, this is our first day by the way. We are uncomfortable at the place, we haven't slept there yet. I just flew overseas, I am exhausted mentally and physically. I am f*cked."

He told his audience that he started patrolling his house at night with a bat because the earlier interaction had convinced him that they would be attacked by people from a "cult" since he could not pay for the water:

"So, I am convinced that this delivery driver, this french lady, is part of a french cult. And they are gonna kill the stupid Americans that scammed them."

Describing the whole situation as a scene from a movie, the streamer revealed that he had been up for 30 hours at that point and that the adrenaline rush was the only thing keeping him from not patrolling the chalet with a bat. Eventually, as they tried to sleep, a fire alarm started going off, making things exceptionally difficult:

"It's not a quiet alarm, it's a fire alarm. You cannot sleep through that."

After 10 hours of sitting beside a fire that they made to keep themselves warm, Sodapoppin recounted how a man turned up and apologized saying that the whole neighborhood was experiencing the same issue:

"Some guy comes up and says the entire neighborhood's power went out, super apologetic. They're probably praying that we don't sue them, blah, blah. That was the first night, it was pretty interesting. Everything else was great from there."

Reddit reacts to Sodapoppin's wild story

Fans were quite taken with the story recounted by the streamer as the clip itself went viral, crossing 50K views within hours. Here are some Reddit reactions from r/LivestreamFail about Sodapoppin's clip:

Sodapoppin is one of the most popular Twitch streamers on the platform, and has over 8.8 million followers. Here's a nice rundown of his relationship with VTuber Veibae, who he has been with for about a year now.

