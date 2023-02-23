"It makes me really upset" - Twitch streamer Frogan bursts into tears after hearing Mizkif's take on her Rising Star Award nomination

On February 23, Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" hosted her first-ever 24-hour capped subathon on her channel. Halfway through the broadcast, Frogan mentioned that people were "getting mad" at her for being nominated for the Rising Star Award at The Streamer Awards 2023 twice in a row.

She then mentioned someone claiming that One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" was behind this sentiment. The Twitch streamer wondered if the latter had said anything and checked out his most recent livestream.

Frogan reacted to Mizkif's February 22 livestream, during which he voted and shared his thoughts on the categories for The Streamer Awards 2023. The Austin, Texas-based personality claimed that the Rising Star Award was "missing a lot of people." Furthermore, he joked that the category should be renamed the "Falling Star Award."

After hearing Mizkif's take, Frogan burst into tears and expressed her sentiments by saying:

"Honestly... okay, it makes me really upset. I'm not going to lie. I don't want to cry but it really makes me really upset. Listen, I don't know..."

What did Mizkif say that led to Twitch streamer Frogan crying on her livestream?

At the two-hour mark of her most recent livestream, Frogan reacted to Mizkif's February 22 broadcast, during which he commented on the Rising Star Award at The Streamer Awards 2023. He was heard saying:

"I think that in today's climate, when you're a rising star, you average; you can average over 1,000 viewers pretty quickly. I really don't think there should be a cap on a 1,000 viewers. I think it should maybe be 2k because you're missing a lot of people here that, I do believe are the Rising Star, that aren't seen because they just popped off."

Timestamp: 02:39:15

A few moments later, Mizkif mentioned that the Twitch streamer was nominated for the same category last year. He then remarked:

"Yeah, Frogan is on here again. I feel that doesn't make any sense. How are you a Rising Star twice? Isn't that right? That doesn't make any sense! You're either a star or you're not. You know what I mean? Like, what? I feel like this award should be, like, umm... a Falling Star Award. Bro, that would be so funny! I would clear."

Frogan got emotional and began crying, stating that Mizkif's take made her feel "really upset." After about 45 minutes, the OTK co-founder appeared in the Twitch streamer's chat and wrote:

"Frogan, I saw the clip. The reason I said that I don't think you deserve the Rising Star of the Year Award is because I think that it should be based on that YEAR, but you HAVE grown a lot from this year. I meant no ill with it."

Frogan's response was:

"Okay, here's my thing. When you say s**t like that and the way you're saying it in front of your f***king audience of, like, 25,000 people, allowing them to continue making fun of me, how do you think that makes me feel? It's all fun and games. You're getting all the KEKWs and OMEGALULWs (Twitch emotes). 'Frogan Falling Star.' I didn't even know this was a f***king thing until someone tweeted it to me."

Timestamp: 03:20:00

Fans react to the streamer's clip

A reaction thread featuring Frogan's emotional moment after reacting to Mizkif's take attracted more than 250 fan reactions on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

Frogan is a partnered Twitch streamer who rose to prominence in 2022. The 25-year-old personality is primarily a Just Chatting content creator and currently boasts 44,730 followers on her channel.

