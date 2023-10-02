"It's just medicine, it's not c*caine" - xQc responds to drug use allegations

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" returned to his channel on October 2, 2023, and hosted a brief livestream. During the Just Chatting segment, his attention was drawn to his audience, who asked him to address a new controversy started by fans who accused him of using drugs. In response, Felix discussed the allegations and mentioned the time when he lived in California, where there was a medicine shortage.

xQc claimed his doctors advised him to take the medication with water and drink a "certain amount." However, he found this method inconvenient because the powered-down medicine would get stuck to the side of the container.

To prevent this from happening, the French-Canadian personality said that he began consuming the medication directly from a plate after splitting it in half. Felix also showed a couple of pictures to prove his point.

xQc assured his audience that he was not under the influence of drugs like c*caine, saying:

"It's just medicine, it's not, like, c*caine or some whatever the f**k. Okay? Picutres like that - I have a 100 of them, just of them in the kitchen. It is what it is."

xQc addresses drug use accusations, shows pictures of how he takes medicine

xQc was about eight minutes into his broadcast when he noticed that his Twitch chatters wanted him to address "c*ke allegations":

The point when the streamer's attention caught his viewer's comments (Image via Twitch)

When he saw this, the former Overwatch pro shed light on the situation by recalling a time when there was a medicine shortage. He elaborated:

"You know what, chat? Just to make sure... so that there's no confusion, okay? Everyone pulling like I'm some f**king c*ackhead (or) whatever the f**k - a while back, I said that; when I was in California, there was a big... there was a big shortage of medicines way back when. Okay?"

xQc went into detail about what his doctors told him, claiming they advised him to "ration" his medications and to take them with water. However, he found this method inconvenient:

"Basically, the doctors said I can ration it if I want to. And, they told me to use, like, water or whatever, to like, put medicine in it and then drink, like, a certain amount of it. And, it sticks. It sticks on the side because the powder was at the bottom."

Timestamp: 00:08:15

The Twitch streamer decided to split the medicine on his plate and consume it directly:

"I would just put the medicine on the f**king plate. I'm not lying, I'm telling you. I'd put the medicine on a plate and I would just... I would just ration it so that I can have it later and split it into pieces."

xQc started looking for pictures to prove his point and showed them to his audience a few moments later. Here's a snapshot of what he disclosed on his livestream:

Felix reveals a couple of pictures to explain how he took his medication (Image via Twitch)

Explaining what was in the pictures, xQc said:

"Here is various pictures of the setup. Look - here's the famous plate and here's the pot of meds! Here. Here. It is what it is. You get it? You see it now?"

xQc's statement regarding drug use allegations comes just a few days after his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept" accused him of allegedly paying his channel's head moderator in exchange for s*x. On October 1, 2023, the Twitch star responded to the controversy by claiming that Adept photographed over 700 of his private Discord conversations and phone logs.