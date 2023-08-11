Italian League of Legends streamer Brizz94 receives Tyler1-like ban from all games made by Riot due to toxicity

Italian League of Legends streamer Luca ‘Brizz94’ Brizzante has reportedly been banned from all IPs under Riot Games due to toxic behavior in-game. The Twitch partner has over 90K followers on the platform and averages around 1.5K viewers concurrently. Luca also plays the MOBA in a professional capacity, and the ban was first reported on an Italian Discord server which requested other affiliated content creators to stop collaborating with him in the future.

League of Legends has a reputation for bringing out a lot of toxicity from players, and it seems Brizz94 has been deemed guilty of being too abrasive, which triggered a ban. Riot has been trying to tackle the issue of toxicity in their games for some time now and had banned popular American streamer Tyler1 in a similar fashion in 2016, citing verbal abuse as a reason.

"An action that has no precedent in Italy": Brizz94 has been banned from Riot titles to curb toxicity in League of Legends

Brizzante's Riot ban comes at the heels of the Korean League of Legends drama, where a number of streamers, such as TF Blade and Dantes, were banned from the Korean servers, causing a lot of controversy. While most gamers in the community agree that toxicity is a problem, many think that permanently banning creators is not the right way to tackle the situation.

As an Italian streamer, Luca's audience may not be from around the globe, but the fact that he has been suspended from League of Legends has become the subject of much discussion by the community. A post on the subreddit r/leagueoflegends titled An Italian Streamer "Brizz94" has received the Tyler treatment: indefinite ban from all Riot titles has gained significant traction with over two thousand upvotes.

The post translates the discord message, and it appears to be a communication from Riot to members of the group, which consists of creators and League of Legends professionals from Italy, about toxicity in the game. A relevant part of the message talks about how a minority of players are driving up the negative perception of the MOBA:

"Unfortunately, however, because of a minority of players, who enjoy ruining the experience of other players, talent or Rioter themselves, the negative perception sometimes remains and discourages the new or is reason to move away from the game."

After establishing that a decision has to be taken to combat toxicity, the communication further says that they have taken an unprecedented decision when it comes to Riot Games in Italy and banned Brizz94:

"We, therefore, decided to discourage these messages, with an action that has no precedent in Italy: ban on sight indefinitely on all accounts for the talent from which these chats arise, namely Brizz... I have nothing personal about Luke and he knows it too, but you can’t go on like this anymore."

Redditors or r/leagueoflegends had much to say, with many even suggesting similar treatment for other streamers, such as TF Blade. Here are some of the general reactions to Brizz94's ban:

While this is the first time an Italian creator has been banned from playing any Riot Games, similar things have happened in other parts of the world. Last year IShowSpeed made headlines after going on a misogynistic tirade while playing Valorant and received similar treatment from developers.