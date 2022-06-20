Watch: JakenBakeLIVE gets tour of insane car collection in South Korea

Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" is in South Korea with Imane "Pokimane" and other streamers for an IRL (in real life) stream trip. While he has been on stream with her and some of the other streamers, he went out on his own Sunday to participate in some car spotting.

He came prepared, as he connected with a Korean YouTuber who is an expert in car spotting and went to the Gangnam District with him. Their travels led them to a private car collection in an underground parking garage featuring some of the world's most expensive cars. Jake was in disbelief as he looked around the garage filled with cars, some costing more than a million dollars.

"Dude, what the f*** is happening? Who is this guy?"

JakenBakeLIVE gets a tour of insane car collection and is pleasantly surprised

Jake's travels in Seoul, South Korea have taken him to some crazy places where he's seen some amazing things. The IRL streamer, who was traveling to Seoul with Pokimane, AriaSaki, iGumdrop, and others, decided that he would like to see some cars in one of Seoul's most famous districts.

The Gangnam District, an area known for its wealth and high standard of living, is where he went. Jake compared the exact location in Gangnam he would be visiting to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

JakenBakeLIVE did not go alone, as he enlisted the help of a Korean YouTuber named Antspot, who specializes in car spotting, to help him out. He asked the YouTuber to show him around the area and check where they should go to see some nice cars.

While the two content creators saw some nice cars both on the street and at a car meet outside of a Mercedes-Benz office, the real show began when they met a guy at the car meet who took them to see a private car collection located in an underground parking garage nearby.

JakenBakeLIVE was astounded as they pulled into the parking garage underneath a casino, as it was packed with some of the finest, most expensive cars on the market. His eyes were immediately drawn to the LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, and McLaren Senna, all parked in a row in front of him.

Upon learning all of the cars belonged to the same man, he and the chat speculated about how this man was able to obtain such wealth that he could afford the insane car collection. Some joked that he must be some sort of cryptocurrency investor. Jake said that it had to go further than that.

"There's no way this is crypto. This is beyond crypto."

He also compared the collection to something you would see in a Grand Theft Auto Online player's virtual garage.

"This is literally GTA, dude."

While JakenBakeLIVE was probably hoping to be brought to a place like this parking garage when he set out to go car spotting, he probably never expected to see such an exquisite collection.

Fans react to JakenBakeLIVE's tour of a private car collection

Fans agreed with Jake's joke that the car collection looked like something out of GTA Online. They also provided an explanation for who the owner might be. Some said he might be from a South Korean chaebol, a large family-operated corporation.

Whoever the owner is, they have an insanely expensive car collection. It's a shame they all sit in an underground parking garage, perhaps only to be shown off on occasion.

