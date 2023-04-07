JiDion says he "genuinely dislikes" Mizkif, claims the latter looks like the "fakest person on Earth"

On April 6, 2023, popular YouTuber Jidon "JiDion" joined political commentator Steven "Destiny" for a livestream. At one point during their conversation, the former claimed that one person whom he "genuinely disliked" was the One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif."

Destiny was rather taken aback by the content creator's take. JiDion then provided a rationale for his sentiments, stating that he didn't "hate" Mizkif, but rather didn't "like" him. According to the streamer, the Austin, Texas-based personality looked like the "fakest person on Earth:"

"The only person on Twitch that I genuinely dislike is Mizkif. Like... I don't like Mizkif. I don't know, man. I don't like Mizkif. (Destiny asks why he dislikes the streamer) I don't hate him. I don't like him. Like, bro, he seems so fake! Like, he looks like the fakest person on Earth."

"I feel like streamers are the most jealous out of anybody" - JiDion, Destiny, and others talk about streamers, specifically Mizkif

After JiDion voiced his thoughts about Mizkif, Destiny joined the conversation, saying that the latter was "content-driven." However, the Twitch streamer was forthright with this opinion:

"He's very, like, very content driven. But at least, he's honest about it. I think he's pretty honest about it. Like, he's not going to sit there and lie, like, 'Oh, yeah!' Like, 'I'm a close person.' He'll be like, 'Yeah, I'm going to find...'"

Shortly after, JiDion claimed that Mizkif looked like someone who would "use you" and then "dip off." He went on to say that he had seen "first-hand examples" of such situations:

"Mizkif seems like that type of dude, like, you're a means to an end to him. So, like, if he can get s**t out of you, he'll use you and then he'll dip off. I've seen first-hand, multiple examples of this."

Continuing further, the 22-year-old personality compared Twitch streamers to YouTubers, saying that the former seemed "most jealous." He explained:

"I feel like streamers are the most jealous, out of everybody. Because, like a YouTuber, it's like, 'Let's have a post with somebody else.' It's like, 'They can watch my video,' or, 'They can watch this video. They can watch my video later.' But a stream, it's like, (Destiny interrupts and says streamers directly compete for viewers). Exactly!"

JiDion then mentioned Kai Cenat's feud with Mizkif:

"I think the thing that p*ssed me off the most, is when, like, my homie Kai was, like, first coming up. Or not first coming up, but, like, when he was blowing up on Twitch and s**t like that. It took him to being the most subbed person on Twitch. Like, not the most subscribed person ever. But the most subbed person, like, doing that month, or whatever. It took him then to start having the POGGERS (Community) hit him up. Like, it's like, what the f**k?"

Destiny responded by saying that the "POGGERS" and "W/L" communities are "way different." JiDion stated that it "doesn't matter" and added that the only person who "showed love" was the French-Canadian star Felix "xQc:"

"It doesn't matter, bro! The only person that shows love is xQc. Everybody else... f**k those n*****, bro. And it's crazy. Like, I realized that it's low-key kind of sad!"

Fans react to JiDion's take

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 312 community members weighed in on the YouTuber's take. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the YouTuber's take (Image via Destiny Clips/YouTube)

JiDion is a well-known content creator who's most popular for his prank videos. He was permanently banned from Twitch after he got into a massive feud with Imane "Pokimane." His YouTube channel currently boasts over 6.8 million subscribers with a total of 551 million video views.

