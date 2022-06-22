"Just make Battlefield 5 or something": Battlefield 2042 community believes that DICE will ultimately scrap the game despite what it claims

Contrary to popular belief, the love story of Battlefield 2042 and DICE isn't over at the time of writing. Many fans feel that the developers may have already given up on the game less than a year after its release. However, a recent interview revealed that the team is still firmly behind the game.

These suspicions of abandonment have a lot to do with how poorly Battlefield 2042 has performed ever since its launch. EA had promised a lot of things that had hardly materialized. While the reception has improved recently, it's still not good enough as most fans still want major changes. In light of all this, the community may be glad to know that DICE hasn't given up on the game. For the developers, there is still a lot of work left as they set out to improve the game and make it worthwhile for the fans.

DICE has claimed that they haven't deserted Battlefield 2042

In a recent interview with gamesindustry.biz, the new head of DICE, Rebecka Coutaz, discussed the company's plans for Battlefield 2042. She admitted that while the game's launch was rough, the patches that followed were extremely important.

"The launch of Battlefield 2042 was not as expected. Our players and community were disappointed, but so was our development team. We have focused on the health of the game, and so bug after bug, patch after patch, we are fixing and improving it. And each patch, we have a little, little win, and that is important for our team because they were disappointed. We're celebrating 30 years as a studio, but also 20 years on Battlefield, and we have players who've been with us for 20 years and to disappoint them... it's really hard on us."

Furthermore, Rebecka also mentioned the areas they want to improve upon moving into the future:

"So we want to improve the core gameplay experience and that is what we have focused on. And now, as you might know, we just released season one, and we have good feedback. The players are enjoying our map and the content that we have provided, so it's a win for us and it makes us feel better. The team is here to make Battlefield, and they're passionate about Battlefield. We have many Battlefield veterans. So it's important for us to improve Battlefield 2042 and the experience that we can provide to our players. We owe them that."

While these words will certainly be positive for many fans, some are still skeptical. This largely concerns how DICE has handled the entire situation so far. Some fans are so frustrated that they want DICE to give up on the game rather than spend more time trying to fix it. In fact, their biggest disappointment is that EA abandoned the legendary Medal of Honor series for this title.

Another fan thinks that DICE could have communicated much better if they indeed wanted to improve the game.

Some fans even feel that had Battlefield 2042 tried to replicate the iconic feel of older games in the series, it would have done a better job.

Another fan asked about the actual work that the head of DICE claimed to have been doing with her team.

While the recent Exposure map has definitely been a positive addition, most fans think that DICE will need to continue adding similar new things to ensure players don't get bored.

Only the future will tell how committed DICE is towards Battlefield 2042. The developers have made lofty promises in the past, but have so far failed to deliver on them. As far as the players are concerned, the game still requires a lot of work and it will be quite interesting to see if DICE can continue the positive mood and build on it.

