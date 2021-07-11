League of Legends LEC Game of the Day: Astralis's MagiFelix pulls off insane backdoor to steal the win from Misfits

Misfits entered the day at a comfortable 7-3 in the LEC while Astralis trailed behind at 4-6. Both teams came from a difficult loss yesterday and desperately clawed at each other to avoid finishing Week 5 without a win.

While Astralis falls in the middle of the pack in the LEC, they picked up momentum in Week 4 by winning both of their games. The odds picked Misfits to win by a decent margin, but one particular member from Astralis spoiled their well-played game and sent them home with a loss.

MagiFelix sneaks into Misfits's base to take the game out from under them

The clash between Astralis and Misfits started quietly without any kill until Razork scored First Blood at 13 minutes. Misfits popped the Herald in bot lane with three members around before four teleporters came in from both teams' mid and top laners.

A 5v5 team fight broke out after Astralis's Zanzarah fell first, which resulted in a Misfits Ace. Kobbe was the only member of Misfits to die as they swept Astralis in the bot lane and proceeded to take the game's first tower.

Another scuffle started on the bot side river near mid lane where each team scored a kill before Astralis set up their second drake kill. The teams then disengaged after an attempt to initiate a third teamfight.

Misfits grabbed a second Herald and destroyed the tier one mid-tower before another 5v5 teamfight erupted, leading to two Misfits and one Astralis kills. Things started to look grim for Astralis after they conceded the first baron around 23 minutes before Misfits turned and earned their second Ace of the game.

On the baron, Misfits took two towers and their first drake after giving the first three to Astralis. The game stalled for a handful of minutes until the next drake spawned, and while Misfits took it, they lost two members in the team fight that followed and only downed one member of Astralis.

By this point, the kill score stood 15-10 in favor of Misfits, who also led in towers 5-2 and maintained a 7k gold lead at 31 minutes. Astralis managed to grab the second baron of the game and kept 4 members of their team alive to use it.

They set up a siege in the mid lane, knocking down three towers that exposed the inhibitor while MagiFelix spthe top top and took another tower. Astralis then sat safely around their buffed cannon minions until the middle inhibitor fell.

With the baron, Astralis caught up to Misfits and closed the gold gap to trail by 3k instead of 7. Misfits gained momentum by chasing a retreating Astralis through the jungle that led to their third wind drake at 36 minutes.

The next team fight saw some crazy maneuvering from Kobbe on Xayah, where he killed MagiFelix and popped Jeskla's Guardian Angel in under a second. Astralis killed their second baron of the game after they pinned Kobbe and took out Misfits's ADC.

Misfits giveth and Misfits taketh - after their huge comeback last week vs G2, MSF now lose this game to AST after a 8.9k gold lead! #LEC pic.twitter.com/5YroVipU8M — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) July 10, 2021

At 40 minutes, both teams hovered around 70k gold and held three drakes a piece. While Misfits racked up three more kills, Astralis laid siege once again and took the bot lane inhibitor.

Misfits chased a retreating Astralis through the jungle for a second time, killing two enemy members who poured the foundation for their own siege. While Astralis held the baron buff on three members, Misfits took the mid-inhibitor and stuck around long enough to fight a 5v4 in their favor.

A massive fight brewed between the live members of each team around the Astralis base, Astralis's super minions charged into the Misfits base, and MagiFelix decided to pull a daring move with his teleport.

The four remaining Misfits members took out two Astralis players, but MagiFelix had already ported to the super minions at the enemy nexus towers. He took both towers in less than 15 seconds and then turned on Vetheo on Akali, who desperately tried to defend an exposed nexus.

MagiFelix heroically solo killed Vetheo and set his eyes on ending the game. Vander's Leona couldn't stun him long enough to provide time for other members of Misfits to return to base after dealing with WhiteKnight's distraction.

nah, misfits were in astralis' base with 50 second death timers on astralis side, they would definitely have lost. — lisa 🏳️‍🌈 | church of biofather (@soloveysolitude) July 10, 2021

HiRit and Razork decided to race against MagiFelix to destroy Astralis's nexus, but they couldn't complete the job before the Astralis mid laner snatched a victory for his team as the only member alive.

Watching #LEC & Learning LoL - at that point had watched Misfits V Astralis & Astralis pulled a flank win. Was pretty cool to watch as they were behind for most of the game. — Abi 💙 #GameLoveGive (@PolarBearTwitch) July 10, 2021

He scored an unbelievable finish for his team that trailed for most of the game in gold, kills, and map pressure. Misfits left the game massively disappointed as the world sat by the excitement from the incredibly rare base race.

Every team fight, aside from the first, felt evenly matched and represented how close a game it turned out to be. Astralis obtained a major win from a talented Misfits team as they look to Week 6.

Misfits will look to bounce back next week against EXCEL as Astralis will need their momentum to topple a strong Fnatic team in the LEC Summer Split. This has been one of the best games the LEC has produced so far in the Summer Split, and both teams should continue to impress and surprise down the road.

Edited by Srijan Sen