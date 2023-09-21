Logan Paul claims Dillon Danis made DAZN cut parts of face-off where he supposedly confessed to a federal crime

In the latest update about the online banter between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, the WWE star has claimed that Dillon made the organizers cut parts of their face-off because he had allegedly confessed to a federal crime on camera. For context, the crime Logan referred to pertains to Dillon Danis posting private pictures of Nina Agdal on social media.

Fans looking forward to the October 14 fight between him and Logan Paul know how the banter on X, formerly Twitter, surrounding the elder Paul brother's fiancée stirred up a storm. It ended with Nina getting a restraining order against Danis for posting explicit pictures on public platforms in order to disparage Logan.

The two fighters had their face-off a few weeks ago. However, in a recent post on X, Logan claimed that his opponent asked DAZN to cut out bits from the YouTube video that he thought was a confession to the crime of disseminating private pictures.

"DAZN is a joke": Social media reacts to Logan Paul's recent post about Dillon Danis supposedly admitting to a federal crime on camera

Both Logan and KSI are slated to fight their respective opponents next month on the MF & DAZN X Series PRIME Card, with the online banter between fighters going viral. However, Dillon Danis' posts about Nina Agdal have caused quite a lot of controversy that led to the MMA fighter getting sued.

Readers should note that this is not the first time that Logan Paul has released footage from his face-off. A few weeks ago, he made fun of Dillon for stuttering on camera, and today, The Maverick posted an extended part of the video captioned:

"Dillon made DAZN cut his stuttering, lying, and admitting to a federal crime."

The federal crime that Logan is referring to is about posting private pictures of Nina Agdal. Toward the end of the clip, the YouTuber states:

"Even if you did (have the picture), which you don't. The fact that you are admitting on Twitter to distributing and sending an explicit image to people is already a crime in itself."

Dillon Danis seemed unfazed at this accusation, saying:

"Okay great, then sue me. I got enough money to sue you."

Here are a couple of reactions to the clip posted by Logan Paul, with a few calling out DAZN for not releasing this footage along with the official promotional material.

Social media reactions to the post (Image via X)

Trolling Logan Paul on social media about Nina Agdal's past has become very common, even though Dillon Danis cannot post things about her anymore. The phenomenon has become so ubiquitous that even Donald Trump Jr.'s hacker took a shot at him.