Logan Paul and KSI up in arms about "disinformation" after Prime Energy Drinks get recalled from Canadian stores

Logan Paul and KSI have hit back at the "bad media" for running stories about PRIME Energy Drinks being recalled from Canada. The YouTube-run beverage company has been under a lot of scrutiny for the last few days after US Senator Chuck Schumer wrote a letter to the FDA to investigate them for the high amounts of caffeine in their drink.

While the American Federal Agency has yet to say anything concrete on the matter, the CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) has already issued a recall of the product from the country, citing health concerns. Admittedly, the news has been quite a blow to their company's image worldwide, and the YouTube duo behind it has hit back at the media claiming that the product was never officially released in the country.

KSI went as far as to say that the mainstream media was out to get their company and were praying for their "downfall."

ksi @KSI Mainstream media really been praying for the downfall of Prime Mainstream media really been praying for the downfall of Prime 😂

"We're being targeted": Logan Paul claims media conglomerate and the government is targeting PRIME Energy Drinks because it's better than competition

ksi @KSI TMZ @TMZ Logan Paul, KSI's Prime Energy Drink Recalled In Canada Over Caffeine Content tmz.me/cnLl3IA Logan Paul, KSI's Prime Energy Drink Recalled In Canada Over Caffeine Content tmz.me/cnLl3IA We’ve never even released Prime Energy in Canada lmao twitter.com/tmz/status/167… We’ve never even released Prime Energy in Canada lmao twitter.com/tmz/status/167…

In a clip uploaded to his Twitter captioned "Prime example of bad media," Logan Paul blasted all major media outlets covering the story. Much like his counterpart's online reactions, the WWE star's initial point is that their company has never distributed the product in the Canadian markets and wondered how something could be "recalled" if it was not released in a country in the first place:

"Perhaps you saw the news this morning. Complex, TMZ, Reuters, Forbes, and many more talk about how PRIME Energy Drinks were recalled in Canada. The crazy part about that is, we don't even distribute in Canada. Let me repeat that. We don't even distribute PRIME Energy in Canada! So how could it be recalled?"

As it turns out, Logan Paul has an answer to that. The YouTuber turned boxer blamed "illegal imports" for the case and doubled down on blaming the media for not talking about that part:

"Well, the answer is illegal or unauthorized imports of the beverage. But of course, the mainstream media doesn't care about that because they just want a headline, they want clicks. The level of misinformation currently being spread around PRIME is actually insane."

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Prime example of bad media Prime example of bad media https://t.co/2DtpgicDWM

In the video, he also blamed media conglomerates for pushing a narrative and insinuated that because their beverage is better than most of their competitors, most media conglomerates and even the US Government was targeting them:

"They know if they talk about PRIME they will get attention on a product that is legitimately better for you. Lower in sugar, lower in calories, and healthier ingredients than most of our competitors. So it actually doesn't surprise me that we're being targeted by massive corporate conglomerates and the United States Government."

Logan Paul added that the popularity of his brand has eaten away at market shares of bigger companies and that they're "p*ssed":

"Using social media we've created a beverage so disruptive that it is eating the market shares of the biggest companies on the planet. And quite frankly, they're p*ssed."

Twitter reactions to Logan Paul and KSI's posts

Fans of the two YouTubers have largely supported their arguments in the replies. Here are some of the reactions.

That said, the fact remains that PRIME Energy drinks contain a very high caffeine level. One can of their beverage has around double the amount of caffeine than a Red Bull can of the same size. However, readers should note that their other Hydration line product has no caffeine and is perfectly safe to be consumed by children and adults alike.

