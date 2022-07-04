"Not the sexist ones" - Ludwig takes a dig at Greekgodx while hosting Mogul Money Live

While hosting the quiz show Mogul Money Live on July 3, Ludwig slyly called out Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" for his recent rants. The British content creator was banned from Twitch for three days for his livestream antics. While reading out topic names, Ludwig came across a topic on modern Greek gods and smoothly commented:

"Not the sexist ones."

The YouTube star then continued his show at Inglewood, California's YouTube Theater, without batting an eye.

Greekgodx has been widely criticized for spouting very regressive views on women's role in a relationship, and many streamers such as Mizkif and Knut have publicly reacted to it.

Ludwig slyly hints at Greekgodx's recent sexist tirades while reading out quiz topics

Ahgren's live quiz show had a live audience and star participants such as xQc, Pokimane, and Sykkuno. The event was also streamed live on YouTube and attracted a huge online crowd of over 100,000 concurrent viewers.

Greekgodx's controversial statements have been the talk of the town since day one. The British streamer has even fanned the flames on Twitter by calling out all the other content creators who have spoken out on the subject.

Dimitri @Greekgodx Holy sheet so many twitch streamers leeching off my success. Lol. Bro at this point ima need to go live to give them clips to watch Holy sheet so many twitch streamers leeching off my success. Lol. Bro at this point ima need to go live to give them clips to watch 💀

While presenting the trivia topics for Fuslie, Sodapoppin and Mizkif, Ludwig slid in a remark against Greek. Among the topics for the round were 'Trivia for Dummies,' 'Butt Stuff,' and 'Modern Greek Gods.' The New Hampshire native could not help but take a dig at Greekgodx as he read out the names:

"Let's take a look at the categories you'll be fighting over. We've got five, starting with Quick Maffs... Trivia for Dummies is our second category, Modern Greek Gods, not the sexist ones."

However, the host could not keep a straight face while saying it, as he almost started to laugh. One of the contestants even joined in with a giggle. Ludwig went on without skipping a beat, though, and announced the last two categories with a lot of fanfare from the crowd:

"Butt Stuff, yeah, well settle down. It's just words containing but. And then finally, Who's that Pokemon?"

Greekgodx's rant caught the attention of many in the streaming community because of how controversial they were. Before his recent ban, this is what he said on stream:

“And this goes to any women, women who wanna date me. Especially female streamers that wanna date me. If you wanna date me? You better believe, even if you are streaming, you're gonna have to stop streaming... Your career is done.”

The streamer clarified that he will be the sole breadwinner of the house and expects his girlfriend to only play the role of a traditional caregiver who cooks and cleans:

"I will stream while you cook for me and you clean for me and look after the children. I gain all the money, and I give it to you, and I give it to our children for a healthy, secure life."

After getting unbanned, the streamer continued to voice his opinion in a recent stream, and his views were along the same lines. He attacked the women who had a problem with his rant:

"The ones that complain the most, the ones that say I'm a f***ing bulls*** misogynistic piece of sh**, are normally the girls who know damn well they don't have a f***ing chance with an alpha-male like me."

Reactions to Ludwig's comment

When Lud slyly remarked about Greekgodx's sexism, most of the chat laughed at the joke, spamming OMEGALULS:

Chat reacting to the joke (Image via Ludwig/YouTube)

Redditors also commented on the incident, with some supporting the joke and firmly labeling Greek as sexist, if not worse. One Reddit user thought that Ludwig's comment was his girlfriend QTCinderella's doing, but the reply got downvoted into oblivion:

One Reddit user also pointed out that Greek mythology, like most other myths, was filled with misogyny:

Greek has been remorseless in his attitude towards dealing with the flak he has been getting online, and with no apology forthcoming, many fans and long-time viewers have wondered if this new Greekgodx is here to stay.

