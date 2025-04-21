Marvel Rivals unveils new skins for Hela and Loki, and they look divine

Following the recent addition of two new skins, Marvel Rivals is all set to unveil another new set, and this time it's for Hela and Loki. The new Marvel Rivals skins will arrive in the store on April 25, 2025, at 7 PM PDT, which might differ for different regions.
Loki's costume is named "Shin Sagi-Shi," while Hela's is called "Yami no Karasu." These beautiful skins have emerged through the misty mountains of Kirisaki, giving both the characters a divine appearance.
Read on to learn more about Marvel Rivals' new Hela and Loki skins.
New skins are arriving in Marvel Rivals for Hela and Loki
In an X post, Marvel Rivals officially revealed new skins, one for Hela and another for Loki, which will arrive on April 24, 2025, at 7 PM PDT. Loki’s Shin Sagi-Shi features mostly white and green attire, while Hela’s Yami no Karasu consists primarily of dark clothing with red elements along the bottom.
Both skins draw inspiration from the enigmatic mountain of Kirisaki, which appears in many Marvel series. While pricing and additional information are still pending, it is expected that it might be revealed very soon.
Based on previous costumes, these two skins will possibly come with various other items, including Spray, Stickers, Emotes, and more, which you may purchase separately.
As always, the new Marvel Rivals skins will only be available for a limited time, so it is recommended to buy them before they are gone for good. Once they are live, you can purchase them from the in-game store or by spending Units in the title's Featured board.
