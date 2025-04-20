Jean Grey and Elixir are coming to Marvel Rivals, new event page teases

Two new X-Men characters, Jean Grey and Elixir, are reportedly joining Marvel Rivals. The latest event page of the game, titled “Cerebro File,” features both superheroes’ names subtly listed in small font under the Black Panther section: “Joshua Foley...Elixir and Jean Grey.” Currently, there are seven X-Men characters in the game, so if these rumors are true, players can look forward to the addition of two more from the said franchise.
Read on to learn more about the rumor of Jean Grey and Elixir joining the title.
Jean Grey and Elixir are reportedly joining Marvel Rivals
The recent event page of Marvel called "Cerebro File" featured the names of two new superheroes from the X-Men series, Elixir and Jean Grey. This potentially hints at the joining of the two new characters in the game. In the event tab of the title, Jean Grey and Elixir are teased under the Black Panther section, with both the names of the superheroes are adroitly mentioned in a small font at the bottom.
While it has not been officially confirmed whether these superheroes will join the game, players should take this information with a grain of salt. In Marvel comics, both superheroes are classified as Omega-Level mutants who are members of the X-Men.
If the rumor turns out to be true, then Jean Grey, who is a female superhero, could potentially join the title as either a Duelist or a Vanguard, given her powerful Telepathy and Telekinesis abilities.
Meanwhile, Elixir, a male mutant healer who can heal his teammates, resurrect the dead, and kill enemies with a single touch, might join the title as a support hero. That said, players can expect to get official information in a moment.
