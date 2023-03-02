Mizkif provides details about Twitch offering him a $3 million contract, and reveals why he declined it

On March 2, streamer Matthew "Mizkif" hosted a Q&A session, during which a viewer asked him if he would leave Twitch and join the Trainwreckstv-backed platform Kick for $10 million.

He responded by saying he wouldn't take the hypothetical offer. The Twitch sensation went on to say that even if Kick offered him $50 million, he would still not switch. After providing an explanation, the Austin, Texas-based content creator shared insights into a $3 million contract that Twitch offered him a few years ago.

According to Mizkif, Twitch asked him to stream for 150 hours a month and that the platform would not give him subscription revenue. However, they would pay him a guaranteed lump sum of $3 million. The 28-year-old personality stated that he turned down the offer and explained why.

"I need incentive in order to grow" - Mizkif explains why he declined a $3 million contract offered by Twitch

On March 2, Mizkif and the newest One True King (OTK) member Emily "ExtraEmily" hosted a Q&A session. A community member asked the former if he would jump ship to Kick if they offered $10 million.

Matthew claimed that he had reached a point in his career where he no longer needed to be concerned about money:

"No. Not even for $50 million. I wouldn't do it, because chat... nope! I wouldn't do it. Here's why. It's because... I; $51 million, I would think about it. I wouldn't quit Twitch forever and stream on Kick because the thing is, I've already hit a point in my career where I don't need to care about money. Because there is a point where it does not matter and the amount of money that you have, does not change your life."

Mizkif stated that he has a nice car and does not require anything else. He elaborated on the things that made him happy and stated:

"I don't even like fancy clothes. I have a nice car. I don't need anything more. Like, what makes me happy, I play Valorant, I don't even buy skins and I watch anime. And the boxes. Right? That's the one expensive thing that I really do. $10 million, I don't need that. I already have more than enough money that I'll ever need in my life. Right?"

Timestamp: 04:27:25

Mizkif then mentioned receiving a $3 million contract from Twitch and provided details:

"I'll tell you guys this. Twitch offered me a contract, two years ago, and they said, "Miz, we will pay you $3 million a year.' It's something like that. 'And you have to stream for 150 hours a month. But we're going to take away; your subs don't matter."

The OTK co-founder shared details on what Twitch offered him in the contract:

"'We run ads on your channel, like four minutes of ads an hour.' Whatever it was. 'And you make no money through Twitch. We take it all. We will pay you a guaranteed $3 million at the end of the year.'"

Mizkif stated that he declined the offer because he needed incentives to grow; otherwise, he would "get bored." He added that he preferred to be more goal-oriented:

"I said, 'No,' because it would make me not feel like I need to continue to grow. It would make me feel like I just can sit and do nothing, and I don't want to feel that. You know? I need incentives in order to grow. Otherwise, I would get bored. Because if I had a guarantee that I can just stream and do f**k all, it's not as interesting to me. So I like being more goal-oriented."

Fans react to Mizkif's revelation

The YouTube comments section featured half-a-dozen fan reactions, and here are a few relevant ones:

Fan reactions to the clip on YouTube (Image via Twitch Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed that Twitch offered Mizkif a "messed up contract," another community member noted that this was how "normal jobs worked," regardless of the output.

