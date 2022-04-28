“I don’t want to do it anymore”: Mizkif reveals that he doesn’t want to host Schooled 

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" spoke about the recent controversy surrounding the latest episode of Schooled.

During a recent stream, Mizkif talked about the cheating scandal and how he was pretty infuriated by the whole ordeal. He called out various streamers who participated in the show and cheated to get ahead of the competition.

While expressing his frustration regarding the subject, the One True King (OTK) co-founding member revealed that he would no longer be hosting the quiz show. Talking a bit about this, he said:

"Unless I can find a solution to this problem, I don't want to do it anymore."

Mizkif talks about EEvisu cheating controversy

In the latest episode of OTK Schooled, Twitch streamer and content creator EEvisu made headlines after he was declared the winner of the game show. However, members of the streaming community noticed how blatantly EEvisu had been cheating.

After being called out for his unsportsmanlike actions by fans, EEvisu uploaded a minute-and-a-half-long apology video on Twitter and accepted that he cheated on the show.

Subsequently, the runner-up, Emily "ExtraEmily" was declared the winner and she won a cash prize of $50,000.

A day later, the Austin, Texas native hosted a livestream and provided his thoughts and opinions regarding the controversy. He viewed EEvisu's apology on stream and reacted by saying that the cheating participant lied about the situation.

Timestamp: 00:43:48

As he continued to watch the apology video, the OTK member clarified that he is not inclined to host more episodes of Schooled. He said:

"It still hits, I guess it's especially true for the people that try to lie to me and don't tell me the truth. Because it does ruin the integrity of the show. The show is over. I'll be honest with you guys, some of you are probably wondering and asking what's going to go on with the show?"

The Twitch streamer made it clear that unless he can find a permanent solution to the persistent cheating problem, he will not be hosting Schooled.

He continued to talk about this subject:

"I don't want to do it anymore. I don't! It's awkward as f**k for me and none of you realize that. I think a lot of you don't realize how awkward it is to do the show. You ask your friends to come on and then their egos come out and then they try to cheat and then it's just awkward and weird."

Mizkif pondered why people resorted to cheating on Schooled:

"I think the reason why a lot of people cheat on my show is because they don't feel validation with what they do. They don't feel validation, you know, they want people to perceive them as smart and I get that, right."

The 27-year-old-content creator further said:

"People are tired of being seen as stupid, they want people to perceive them as smart and I think that especially is why 90% of the people in my show are women because this whole huge s*xist bias does happen all over Twitch and the internet is that women are dumb so they want to perceive themselves as smart."

He tried to rationalize this and said that these actions by the participants completely backfired and did the opposite of what they had hoped for. As a concluding remark, Mizkif said:

"It kills me, chat. I work my a** off on this show and if you don't think I do, you're damn wrong. I'm in calls every week trying to make sure the show is better and better every week, fixing things, fixing problems, trying to do stuff behind the scenes."

He spent the first half of the stream talking about the controversy and played Mario Kart 8 during the latter half.

Fans react to Mizkif's stance

Fans on Reddit agreed with the streamer's sentiments and wondered if an IRL version of Schooled would be possible.

Some fans were surprised to see how angry Mizkif had been during the course of his stream.

Other reactions included:

This is not the first time Mizkif has spoken about the state of the participants on his quiz show. Last month, he named various Twitch streamers and content creators who cheated on his show and discussed it with his viewers.

