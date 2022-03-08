“Bella Poarch messaged me”: Mizkif reveals that he will be collaborating with the singer in her next music video

In a surprising announcement, Matthew “Mizkif” revealed that he will soon be seen collaborating with one of the most famous internet personalities, Bella Poarch. The announcement first came via a tweet, before the streamer uploaded a 10-minute-long video discussing the topic.

Bella Poarch rose to fame through her presence on the social media platform TikTok. In the past, a number of influencers and streamers like Imane “Pokimane” and Rachel “Valkyrae” have collaborated with Bella. Mizkif happens to be the latest streaming personality to be seen alongside Bella.

Speaking about this topic in his latest YouTube video, the Austin-based streamer mentioned:

“This is for all my TikTok frogs out there. Chat, Bella Poarch messaged me. I don't know what did it. Either this ratio or the black nails, but she messaged me chat.”

Mizkif discusses the conversation between him and Bella Poarch

The starting point for this unexpected collaboration can be traced back to a tweet by Bella Poarch herself when she asked who wanted to be a part of her upcoming music video. Many influencers commented and expressed their interest, but it was Mizkif’s tweet that got the massive attraction.

Bella Poarch @bellapoarch Who wants to be in my next music video Who wants to be in my next music video👀

Some of the big name influencers and Twitch streamers like JustaMinx, Dream, Alexandra Botez and Pokimane were seen interacting in the comment section of the tweet.

Talking about the context behind the upcoming project, the One True King (OTK) co-founder stated that:

“You know what she said? Hi, what are you doing next week in LA, with an eye emoji. So I was like oh s**t, so i told her look, I’m busy, I am doing stuff with Poki and Adin, I got the streamer awards, I have a very little time.”

Then he mentioned about Bella Poarch’s response as he said:

“She told me, she said, well, do you wanna be on my next music video on the 11th? And I said yes.”

A viewer on his Twitch chat hilariously asked how much he was getting paid for the project, to which he wittingly said:

“Bro, I am the kind of guy, I like getting paid in exposure. Okay? I am totally okay with that. I dont know how i snaked my way into this one chat, but you guys helped a lot because now we’re, with this, I think she thought that I was actually popular.”

Talking more about this, the streamer also mentioned that he planned onto stream the whole interaction. He mentioned:

“Yeah I think I’m gonna try to vlog it. Oh my god, I sound so cringe. Okay, should i say its a vlog but I am streaming the whole time? Do the classic IRL streaming tactic; oh its a vlog, but i am really streaming the whole damn thing.”

Mizkif soon moved away from talking about the upcoming project and reacted to some of the Twitch clips.

Fans react to Mizkif’s upcoming project with Bella Poarch

Audiences and fans were elated to see the level of traction streamer’s tweet got. A number of well-known streamers like QTCinderella and Austin reacted to the Twitter thread.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @REALMizkif @bellapoarch would make a great stunt double if needed @REALMizkif @bellapoarch would make a great stunt double if needed

Mizkif is one of the biggest content creators and streamers on the Purple Platform. He created his Twitch account back in March 2017 and has risen in popularity ever since. He is ranked 20th on the English channel and has a massive following of 1.8 million people and averages 32k viewers per stream.

