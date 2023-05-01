Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 May 1 patch notes: Bug fixes for DMZ, Plunder, and more

Raven Software and Infinity Ward released a new update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 on May 1, which has fixed several bugs prevalent since the launch of Season 3 on April 12, 2023. The bugs adversely affected the gameplay experience, which is sure to improve now, even though not all glitches have been removed from the game.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 patch notes (May 1)

A breakdown of the changes that have been included with the minor update for the battle royale and multiplayer modes, including Plunder, which was released last week, can be found below in the patch notes.

General

Added Tracer preview to Bundles

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the reactive weapon menu text would appear on weapons that are not reactive

Fixed an issue with Attachment tuning where adjusting one axis and not the other, then saving the weapon as a Custom Blueprint resets tuning

Fixed an issue in Gunsmith where all weapons would show a maxed-out progress bar on the first level in the Receiver tab

Fixed an issue where the “What’s Hot” menu category was not functioning correctly for some Xbox Players

Fixed an issue where Prestige icons were displaying incorrectly in the Multiplayer Scoreboard

Atomgrad Raid Episode 01: Fixed an issue where Players could not equip the oxygen mask between teammates while submerged

Recently updated

Addressed an issue where the Scoreboard could not be opened or would cause flickering for some Players in Multiplayer matches

Bug fixes (WARZONE 2.0)

Plunder

Addressed a number of known crashes in Plunder

Addressed an issue where nameplates were appearing for some Players

DMZ

Fixed an issue where a Player’s free Contraband weapons would sometimes not equip

Fixed an issue with the Revive Pistol persisting between some matches as a Field Upgrade despite a Player failing to exfil

Season 3 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Players should encounter substantially fewer bugs and glitches and have a smoother gameplay experience after the May 1 update.

