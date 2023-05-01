Weird glitch allows Warzone 2 player to sell Plunder loot in Battle Royale

Call of Duty Warzone 2 provided the player base with the Plunder game mode with the Season 3 update. It was a popular mode in the previous Battle Royale, and the community’s popular support saw it return to the latest title. However, a new glitch was found where players could sell items acquired from the plunder mode in the normal Battle Royale.

A Warzone 2 player under the username “Shadowjab_Ultra” uploaded a short video on Reddit showcasing the Operator being allowed to sell items from the Plunder mode in the Buy Station. The glitch has pushed some members of the community to the edge and raised concerns about the game's current state.

Let us take a closer look at Warzone 2’s newfound glitch.

Warzone 2 crossover glitch enables items from Plunder to be sold in Battle Royale

The surfacing of different bugs and glitches is considered common for online multiplayer titles. Activision has garnered a massive player base with its series of games, especially with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Thus, the community expects the developers to identify and fix the existing problems to offer a smooth gaming experience.

The recent Plunder item glitch is not a major issue but can affect matches as players can sell these items. The Battle Royale playlist was not designed to provide players with cash loot by selling off loot gathered from other game modes.

Plunder loot glitch

The short clip shows the player approaching a Buy Station while playing in a Battle Royale match. It shows that the player's total amount of cash loot was $4100. However, the station provided a third option to “Sell Valuables,” which contained two Plunder mode items.

In the post, the player cited that they had a few items from their last Plunder match that could be sold from their inventory. The items were a “Game Console” and a single count of “Classified Documents.”

The video showcases that the third option in the Buy Station contains both items with a price tag below them. While one item had a selling price of $2000, the other had a whopping $8000, which could easily give the player an edge over enemy Operators.

The player sells both items and amasses a total of $14,100 cash loot that could be used to purchase various items like weapons, armor plates, killstreaks, and gas masks.

Unfortunately, the video ends before the player purchases any items from the Buy Station. We are uncertain if the cash loot increment is only a visual bug and restricts purchasing items. However, the items menu shows all the gear prices in white font, hinting that they can be purchased with the money made from the sold Plunder items.

The Season 3 update has brought along with it a list of known bug fixes and general changes alongside weapon adjustments, new weapons, Battle Pass, game modes, and maps. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

