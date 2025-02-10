Monster Hunter Wilds players get one extra day of open beta

Monster Hunter Wilds is compensating for the recent PSN outage on February 8, 2025, with some extra time of open beta for players. The server disruption took place during the first phase of the second open beta, which was conducted last weekend. Given that the issue lasted for almost 24 hours, it's understandable that the PS5 community was frustrated about missing out.

Capcom posted on February 9 that they were considering more time with the open beta as compensation for the PSN issue and that they would announce the details later.

Monster Hunter Wilds Beta to run for an additional 24 hours

Monster Hunter Wilds Beta's second run will take place in the following manner:

  • Start Date & Time: February 13, 7 pm PT / February 14, 3 am GMT
  • End Date & Time: February 17, 6.59 pm PT / February 18, 2.59 am GMT
The official X channel posted the following announcement:

"Hunters, we're pleased to confirm that due to the PlayStation Network outage that occurred during the first week of OBT2, we're extending the second week of OBT2 by +24 hours on all platforms!"

Monster Hunter Wilds is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam). Crossplay is also enabled. Furthermore, players will get "Participation Bonuses" that will unlock in the game's final version when they participate in the open beta.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Beta test posted a 463k all-time peak of Steam concurrent users across its two iterations (October 2024 and February 2025). The beta build does suffer from some performance issues that the developers have already confirmed have been fixed in the final version.

The upcoming beta will provide players with another opportunity to battle against the Arkveld, Monster Hunter Wilds' flagship, in an advanced quest. Other notable hunts include Rey Dau, Doshaguma, and Gypceros.

