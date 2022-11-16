"Motherf***ker can jump 100ft in the air!" - Twitch streamer Northernlion critiques God of War Ragnarok

Twitch streamer Ryan "Northernlion" Letourneau shared his views on the newly released God of War Ragnarok during a livestream on November 16, 2022.

The discussion started when he highlighted that only third-person games are being recognized at The Game Awards 2022.

The content creator then took the opportunity to review and critique God of War Ragnarok. He said:

"Kratos, in a cutscene, motherf***ker can jump 100ft in the air! To get on top of a mountain to fight a god! But then he walks into a room and there's like a little lever. The lever is up a knee-high alcove, and he's like, 'What can I do?' And you're like, 'I think you can pickup the crystal and put it on the pedestal and then I get like, a ramp and then I...' Kratos! Have you considered picking up the; have you seen the crystal over there?!"

Twitch streamer Northernlion compares God of War Ragnarok's dialogues to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies' quips

While playing Tiny Rogues during his broadcast, Northernlion voiced his opinions on the nominations for The Game Awards 2022, saying:

"Don't even get me started on The Game Awards nominees, man! Listen, I know what the awards are, right? Like, it's a showcase. It's half advertising and it's half like, you know, the MTV Kids Choice Award, or whatever. I'm just saying, it just seems weird. And not weird like there's anything untowards."

He spoke about how God of War Ragnarok was nominated for Game of the Year just a few days after it was released. He remarked:

"But like, the fact that God of War Ragnarok came out four days before the nominations and then he was like, 'Of course it was going to be nominated for Game of the Year!' How does; it just... it doesn't make sense to me. I guess I don't know who..."

When one of Northernlion's viewers asked him why it matters how recently a nominated game came out, he responded:

"But this s**t is like 40 plus hours long. So like, the fact that; it just seems like, people have time to digest. I know critics had it longer. But like, also it looks like..."

Timestamp: 03:19:09

The streamer then apologized to the audience for going on a rant and claimed that third-person action games are frequently nominated for the Game of the Year award.

He provided a reason for his statements and used God of War Ragnarok as an example:

"But this s**t is like, I don't understand why like, the only form of gaming that seems to be rewarded by the Game Awards is third-person action games. Where like, 'Oh the combat engine is good! The combat is so fun!' That's 4% of the game. The rest of the game is riding around on a dog sled to Jotunheim with a head on your belt and goes, 'Kratos! This one reminds me of the time me and my brother went to Niflheim!'"

Northernlion also compared the in-game dialog to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies:

"And the people are like, 'I hate quips in Marvel movies. Quips ruin Star Wars!' But, then when Kratos gets quipped, 'Oh! I love it!'"

He continued the discussion by criticizing the game's puzzle-solving mechanics, adding:

"I'm not just saying it's like immesion breaking, it just seems like it's putting on airs. Like, why not focus on the stuff that is more fun! Like beating the c*ap out of people with fluid combat system and then the RPG elements and stuff like that. And get rid of the stuff that's like, 'I cannot unlock this door.' Why don't you just f***ing punch through the door and go kill some elves on the other side of it, or something and just keep going?! Anyways, sorry."

Fans react to Northernlion's criticism of The Game Awards and God of War Ragnarok

Northernlion's take on The Game Awards and God of War Ragnarok was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The reaction thread now has more than 175 comments, and here are some relevant ones:

Northernlion is a prominent variety gamer, having started streaming on Twitch in 2016.

He has played more than 700 games on his channel, including PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Call of Duty: Warzone, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, and Fall Guys.

