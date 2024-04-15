MPL MENA undergoes overhaul ahead of Esports World Cup: Slot allocation, new format, and more

Moonton Games announced a complete overhaul of the MPL MENA format ahead of the Esports World Cup 2024. The popular MOBA developer's recent press release talks in detail about the upcoming changes arriving in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Middle East and North Africa's (MPL MENA), next scheduled for May 2024.

Per the developer, the tournament's structure will be expanded from the upcoming season onwards, reflecting the tournament's rapid growth and elevated status.

Moonton brought changes to MPL MENA ahead of the Esports World Cup Riyadh 2024

Slot allocation for Mid Season Cup in Esports World Cup 2024 (Image via Moonton Games)

This year, MPL MENA has received two direct qualification slots for the MSC 2024 (Mid Season Cup). Therefore, it became one of the three regions with one extra slot for the prestigious event.

The Philippines and Indonesia are the other countries to receive two slots in the MSC 2024 that will be featured in the Esports World Cup 2024.

Wild Card Slot allocation for Mid Season Cup 2024 at the Esports World Cup Riyadh 2024 (Image via Moonton Games)

MPL MENA 2024 will also follow a seasonal format this year instead of a split system, as Moonton Games is trying to align the tournament with other MPLs in the MLBB Esports Ecosystem. So from this year on, the tournament will be known as MPL MENA Season 5.

Moonton Games has also decided to increase the number of participating teams to 10 from eight to offer opportunities to more teams and athletes this season.

Per Jaime Cruz, the head of Esports in the MENA region, Moonton Games said:

"Teams in the MENA region will have the home court advantage when the world arrives in Riyadh for MSC 2024. We've introduced these changes in anticipation of that, to prepare and uplift teams so they can take full advantage. It also brings us a step closer to parity with other regions in the MLBB Esports ecosystem and reaffirms the development of the league and community."

He also added:

"Beyond the milestone that is MSC 2024, we're also looking at the long game – to continue the development of the esports ecosystem in the MENA region through the expansion and elevation of the league. MPL MENA continues to experience tremendous growth and we want to make sure that our competitive ecosystem offers aspiring athletes the opportunities to spread their wings."

MPL MENA Season 5 format

MPL MENA Season 5 will begin on April 18, 2024. The tournament will be completed in two phases (i.e., the Regular Season and the Playoffs). Each team will play best-oof-three matches in the Regular Season, and the top six teams will enter the next round.

The teams will face a hybrid elimination in the Playoffs. The third and sixth seed teams from the Regular Season will compete in a single elimination match in the first round, while the first and second seeds will compete in a double elimination match in the second round.

The Playoff matches will also be best-of-three games (BO5) apart from the Lower Bracket Finals (BO5), and the Grand Final (BO7).

Regular Season

There will be 10 teams competing against each other in the best-of-three format

The teams will compete for six weekends from April 18 to May 25, 2024

Teams will get three points for winning games 2-0

for winning games 2-0 Two points for winning the game 2-1

for winning the game 2-1 One point for losing the game 1-2

for losing the game 1-2 And zero points for losing the game 0-2

for losing the game 0-2 The top five teams and the best KSA team will go through to the Playoffs

Playoffs

Playoffs will commence from June 12 to June 15, 2024

The games will be played in a hybrid elimination format

All matches except Lower Bracket Finals (BO5) and Grand Final (BO7) will be played in best-of-three format

