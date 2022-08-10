New World patch 1.6.2 official notes: Barnacles & Black Powder expedition goes live along with Mutations

New World’s highly anticipated expedition, Barnacles & Black Powder, is finally live, and brings with it a brand new set of Mutations. The expedition was one of the delayed expandable content that was supposed to come out earlier this summer.

The Barnacles & Black Powder expedition was originally slated to be part of the Medleyfaire update that has taken over Aeternum. However, the developers pushed it back by a couple of months.

The expedition is now live for New World players across all the regions and servers.

New World @playnewworld



Update 1.6.2 downtime will begin at 11 PM PT (6 AM UTC) on August 9 and introduces the new ☠️ Barnacles & Black Powder Expedition.



Take a look!

The Mutations, which are a set for expeditions, will make the challenge considerably harder for veteran players.

New World’s latest expedition will see adventurers make their way to the Cutlass Keys, where they will meet Admiral Blackwater, who is on his way to Aeternum.

New World players looking for a detailed description of the latest patch can look up the official notes online. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

New World update 1.6.2 official patch notes

1) Expeditions

The update introduces the Barnacles & Black Powder expedition along with Mutations. Players can visit Cutlass Keys to start a new adventure.

Update 1.6.2 will also fix the issue that caused PvP Arenas and other modes to count towards expedition run limits. An issue with the Open World combat music to override expedition music will also be fixed during this update.

2) World Experience

Notable Fixes

Fixed a handful of rare server crashes and errors.

Fixed an issue that caused World Transfer conditions to falsely report as not met. Players should now be able to use World Transfer tokens if all conditions are truly met.

Fixed an issue that caused Hidden Stashes to drop under certain circumstances. They are intended to be on hiatus and should not appear during the Summer event.

Added a speculative fix for an issue that caused far away players and objects to appear frozen. We will continue to monitor the forums to see if players are still encountering this issue after the update.

Both World and Regional transfers now have a three-day (72 hour) cooldown after use. We will continue to monitor the results of this change to see if further adjustments are necessary.

3) UX/UI/SOCIAL

Trading Post- Fixed a visual issue impacting Music Sheet description text within the Buy panel of the Trading Post.

QoL- Improved visual polish for the Song Selection menu during a Musical Performance.

In-Game Store- Fixed an issue that prevented the color of the Divine Vengeance weapon skin from showing accurately. The store preview will now match the weapon skin’s true color.

Notable Fixes- Improved confirmation messages when rebinding keys to the space bar.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh