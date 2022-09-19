HasanAbi speaks out on xQc-Adept break-up controversy

Popular left-wing commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" took to his livestream on September 17 to talk about how Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" could have avoided the controversy surrounding his break-up with Adept.

Popular content creator xQc has been embroiled in intense drama after confirming his separation with long-term girlfriend and roommate Adept on a live broadcast. However, prior to announcing his break-up, the online personality backed out from participating in QTCinderella's popular event called S**tcamp 2022 on short notice, resulting in a backlash from popular streamers.

HasanAbi, who now knows why xQc didn't attend the event, has now blatantly spoken out about how the French-Canadian streamer could have saved him and other creators from getting entangled in the controversy that followed.

HasanAbi explains how xQc could have saved himself from ongoing break-up drama

During his most recent livestream, HasanAbi provided his take on the controversy surrounding xQc and Adept regarding their recent separation. The Twitch sensation explained that he thought Felix could have handled the situation better by not confirming his break-up on a livestream in front of thousands of viewers.

As per the online personality, Felix could have just apologized for not attending the event and didn't even need to publicly mention that he and his girlfriend were no longer. Speaking about how xQc should've handled the break-up, HasanAbi said:

"We’re now in a different universe where xQc says, 'Hey, my bad for not showing up last second. I had some f**king family issues going on.' Doesn't have to say that he broke up with Adept or anything like that. Everyone is understanding. Everyone says, 'Aw, man, that sucks. That’s so sad. We understand. We love you, xQcL.' Okay?"

Hasan also implied that had xQc managed the situation in the appropriate manner, it could have spared the French-Canadian streamer, along with other content creators — like QTCinderella, Adept, and many more — from getting involved in the drama. Adding to what he said previously, HasanAbi said:

"A universe where I’m not like, 'Yo, that’s really f**ked up that you didn’t show up last second,' and then literally said, 'Oh I’m not showing up because....' He was rushing to find any reason whatsoever, and he chose the worst possible reason. Okay? He did that but that's not... he didn't do that. He did not do that."

Reading out some of the comments from his Twitch live viewers, Hasan agreed to the fact that Felix would have been treated exactly like other creators who didn't attend QTCinderella's event if he had handled things the right way. The left-wing political commentator said in this regard:

"Exactly. None of this drama would have f*cking happened. None of this would have happened. He wouldn’t have had to come out and defend himself by openly stating that he and Adept have broken up to stop the bridge burning."

Twitch users react to HasanAbi's take on entire xQc-Adept break-up drama

Judging by the responses to HasanAbi's comments, the majority of Twitch users seemed to agree with what he had to say about the matter.

Here's how fans responded:

Fan reactions (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)

On September 16, popular streamers Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Adeptthebest clashed during a collaborative livestream. In it, disagreement over their break-up and the fact that xQc had to choose between his family and his girlfriend came up once again.

With that being said, at the time of writing, it's unclear whether Adept and xQc will get together on a live broadcast to clear the matter once and for all.

