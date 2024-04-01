Darren "IShowSpeed" had planned a prank on his mother for April Fool's Day and on his latest YouTube stream called her up on camera and claimed he was in jail over a scuffle in the streets. Darren used a recording from the internet to dupe her into thinking it was real, complete with background noise and one of those automated voices that announce things when people get calls from prison or jail.

The streamer faked details about how he had gotten into a fight after someone chased his brand new CR7 Lamborghini Huracan and had been taken to jail, saying that he was currently in a holding cell because he punched someone:

"They just got me in a holding cell right now."

IShowSpeed's mother seemingly fell for the prank and asked him what county this had happened in. When the 19-year-old replied saying it was Broward County, Florida, his mom told him that she would call them up directly to protest, saying:

"Okay, I am about to call now. Ain't nobody got to pay no $20,000 to bail somebody out for punching somebody. Minor or no minor."

After she hung up on him to supposedly call the Broward County police officials, Darren freaked out and rushed to call her back to explain that it was a prank.

"No, wait no! She's actually calling it. No, no, no."

"Why was she so calm though?": IShowSpeed reacts to his mother almost calling up the police after pranking her on April Fool's Day

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed had started off the call with his mother, acting as if he was quite emotional to sell the prank. After much deliberation about how he was being detained at a police station because of a fight, his mom started taking matters into her own hands and hung up on him to call the police directly.

The moment she dropped the call, the streamer realized that he had gone too far and that his parent would call the officials based on his prank. Panicking, he called her up to stop it, and explained that it was an April Fool's joke:

"No, no mom chill. April Fool's, April Fool's, April Fool's. I am sorry."

His mother paused a bit, before reacting and said:

"Oh come on now, I was almost about to call Broward County!"

After he apologized profusely, she went on to say that she would have genuinely called them up:

"Okay, boy, you saved Broward County boy. You forget, I would be right on it."

After explaining that he was streaming IShowSpeed disconnected the call, and turned to his chat. However, he did not seem entirely pleased with his mom's reaction and complained that she was too calm. The streamer even went on to claim that ever since turning 18, she did not care for her that much:

"Why was she so calm though? That's why I sometimes think ever since I turned 18, my mom stopped caring about me. But chat, if I was 17? Bro, she would be like, 'Oh my god!' Like, my mom doesn't care about me no more. She was so calm, like I am in jail!"

Yesterday IShowSpeed went viral on social media after a fan walked away from him after a hug while holding her nose, with many on the internet trolling him for seemingly smelling bad. The YouTube streamer had quite the reaction, rebuking the person who had posted the clip which garnered millions of views within hours of being posted.