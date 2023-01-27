OTK announces the Shareholders Meeting livestream, teases a "super secret announcement"

Social media and content-creating organization One True King (OTK) took to its official Twitter account to post a Shareholders' Meeting live stream on Chance "Sodapoppin's" Twitch channel. The tweeteet also read that it would include a "super secret announcement".

For those unfamiliar, this is not the first Shareholders' Meeting live stream to be conducted by the group. The broadcasts are usually laid back, coupled with the notable announcement(s).

In their last live stream, the group announced the launch of Starforge Systems, their own PC-building company. The nature of the upcoming announcement, however, remains unknown. The live stream will take place on January 31, 2 p.m. (CST).

OTK @OTKnetwork OTK SHAREHOLDERS MEETING



We have a LOT to talk about... and even more to announce.



Don't miss it.



TUESDAY, JAN 31st @ 2PM CST

OTK to make a "secret announcement," what could be next for the organization?

OTK had a whirlwind year in 2022, which did not appear to be slowing down in 2023. Over the past few months, the group has seen two members involved in sexual assault-related controversies. Mizkif, albeit acquitted of charges, and Rich Campbell, who has left the organization, were both under the cosh.

Following the latter's departure, former members Jonathan "Jschaltt" and Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" have also announced their resignation from the group as well, although under different circumstances.

Considering that three of the core members have departed the group, it will be no surprise if OTK announces a new member. However, at the time of writing, the group is yet to indicate such a possibility.

It has, nonetheless, made grounds for speculation. Fans took to their socials to surmise about the upcoming live stream.

Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

The official Tweet received over 120 comments at the time of writing. Here is how users, including OTK members, reacted to the post:

ChanceMorris @Sodapoppintv @OTKnetwork Wait til u see what i have to show you all.... @OTKnetwork Wait til u see what i have to show you all....

OTK fans have also been speculating on the possibility of new additions to the content creation roster. One user suggested Zoil, who is an up-and-coming streamer in the LA scene:

While speaking about Bruce's recent departure, one Redditor named ExtraEmily, also a streamer, as a potential replacement:

Why did Jschaltt and BruceDropEmOff leave the organization?

Jschaltt was announced to be leaving the organization on Christmas Eve. The streamer decided to part ways to focus on his own goals.

The Twitter post read:

"We have mutually agreed that in order for him to fulfill his goals for the new year and beyond, we will be parting ways."

BruceDropEmOff's departure was more vociferous. The creator announced his resignation after his fan base criticized him for collaborating with Mizkif, who has, in the past, used racial slurs.

The upcoming Shareholders' Meeting is expected to exclude Mizkif, who is presently left out of any administrative duties.

