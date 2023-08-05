Paymoneywubby says Kai Cenat is "comfortable building an audience" who are fine with the recent riot in New York

Dennis “Paymoneywubby”’s recent Twitch stream opened up about the Kai Cenat riot that occurred in New York. The popular Twitch streamer attempted to give away a PlayStation 5 in Union Square, but it turned into a chaotic scene that many are calling a riot. While not everyone agrees with that label, the New York police have stated that charges will be filed, and the streamer was in police custody.

Many streamers have had their opinions on this situation, and Paymoneywubby was no different. The streamer felt Kai Cenat wanted the publicity, and that it was allegedly a “good business move” for the streamer.

“Kai’s comfortable building an audience who’s okay with stuff like this.”

Paymoneywubby reacts to Kai Cenat riot in New York

(Clip begins at 1:24:40)

During Paymoneywubby’s August 4, 2023 stream, he stated he was going to “say the quiet part loud”, concerning the Kai Cenat riot in New York’s Union Square. Many have had their opinions on it, from HasanAbi to xQc.

“Kai wants this publicity. And if I did this, my publicity, people in my audience would be very mad at me. Right? But Kai’s audience caused this.”

The Twitch streamer was insinuating that because it was Kai Cenat’s fans that caused this riot to go down in New York, they’re okay with this kind of behavior, and this recent event isn’t going to upset them.

“This isn’t a bad look for them! This is publicity, that gets more people who like this shit to follow anyway. This is a good move, businesswise - I’m saying the quiet part loud - this is a good business move for Kai, because Kai’s comfortable building an audience that’s okay with stuff like this.”

Whether Paymoneywubby was serious or not, he took some direct shots at the streamer and his audience for being okay with this kind of riot taking place in such a direct, public setting.

“That’s why he’s doing this. We can sit here and criticize it, but it doesn’t make anyone change. All it is is get more people who are cool hanging off the back of a car and chasing a van for a PlayStation.”

Paymoneywubby didn’t hold back on his feelings about the situation at all. Ultimately, the streamer felt that the purpose of this was to get more eyes on Kai Cenat’s stream and that it was successful.

Reddit reacts to Paymoneywubby’s Twitch clip

Quite a few people talked about the riot in New York, wondering whether or not anything would come of it. Some Redditors felt Kai Cenat’s popularity would lead to a slap on the wrist, and others disagreed. The sheer amount of manpower used and the damage to property that took place would demand greater action.

Some doubted it was really a brilliant business move, considering the end result and the potential for the police to charge the Twitch streamer.

Another discussion in the Paymoneywubby thread was if Kai Cenat would be banned on Twitch. Some felt he would certainly be banned and that he’d have a nice home on Kick. Other Redditors felt like nothing would happen as a result on Twitch.

Many responses agreed with Paymoneywubby’s take on this situation as well. They felt even if Kai didn’t want a big riot, he certainly wanted attention, and the riot wound up giving him exactly that.

As of this writing, Kai Cenat has been released from police custody. You can learn more about the entire riot in Union Square in this article.