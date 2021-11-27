PMGC 2021 — Top 5 teams to watch in PUBG Mobile Global Championship League Stage: West

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC 2021) is set to kick off on 30 November. The almost two-month-long mega-event features a massive prize of $6 million, with 40 teams competing.

The championship has been divided into the East and the West Leagues, with 20 teams in each region. The latter features teams from the Americas and Europe. Here's a look at the five teams to watch out for in the PMGC 2021: West League.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM



Excited to announce the teams from the West that are will compete in

#PUBGMOBILE #NEXTTOGLORY



▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our YouTube

👉bit.ly/PUBGMOBILEEspo… 🔥The breathtaking tournament will begin in 12 days!Excited to announce the teams from the West that are will compete in #PMGC2021 . Tune in Nov. 30th to cheer on your favorite teams!💪▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our YouTube 🔥The breathtaking tournament will begin in 12 days!Excited to announce the teams from the West that are will compete in #PMGC2021. Tune in Nov. 30th to cheer on your favorite teams!💪#PUBGMOBILE #NEXTTOGLORY▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our YouTube👉bit.ly/PUBGMOBILEEspo… https://t.co/fv44DcTPbI

PMGC 2021 teams that are worth closer attention

5) Team Queso

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM



Best wish to them for standing out in upcoming PMGC2021💪

#PUBGMOBILE #PMPL



▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube

👉bit.ly/PUBGMOBILEEspo… 🔥Congrats to Team Queso for qualifying #PMGC2021 through PMPL Americas Championship S2!!Best wish to them for standing out in upcoming PMGC2021💪▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube 🔥Congrats to Team Queso for qualifying #PMGC2021 through PMPL Americas Championship S2!! Best wish to them for standing out in upcoming PMGC2021💪#PUBGMOBILE #PMPL▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube 👉bit.ly/PUBGMOBILEEspo… https://t.co/oOx5p266DY

The Latin American squad of Team Queso has been an integral part of PUBG Mobile esports. Competing since 2019 with players such as Ayala, Marco, and Axeel, the organization has achieved tremendous success both at the national and the international level.

The 2021 season has been good for the team as they won the PMPL: Latin America S1 Finals. In the PMPL: Americas Championship S1, the team fought valiantly against other top squads to secure the fourth spot and qualify for the PMGC 2021.

The team stands in the fifth spot on this list due to their overall experience and good recent form.

4) Unicorns of Love

Fourth on this list is a team from Western Europe. Unicorns of Love, or UOL, have enjoyed a great 2021 season. GK1ST and LLIN, players of Chinese descent, have been great picks for the team as they stepped up when it mattered the most.

Under the watchful eye of IGL and star player Rolkiss, the team has won the PMPL: Western Europe Season 1 and claimed second place in the PMPL: European Championship. They will hope for no less than a podium finish in the West League of the PMGC 2021.

3) XSET

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM



Looking forward to their grand appearance against other pro teams in PMGC2021!!

#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC2021



▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube

👉appopener.com/yt/ncaqu5yle 🙌Congrats to XSET for qualifying PMGC2021 through PMPL Americas Championship S2!!Looking forward to their grand appearance against other pro teams in PMGC2021!!▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube 🙌Congrats to XSET for qualifying PMGC2021 through PMPL Americas Championship S2!!Looking forward to their grand appearance against other pro teams in PMGC2021!!#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC2021▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube 👉appopener.com/yt/ncaqu5yle https://t.co/48tb9ffw0E

The North American team of popular esports organization XSET has been in red hot form recently and is the only team from the North American region on this list. The squad won the PMPL: North America S2 Finals and stood third in the all-important PMPL: Americas Championship S1 to qualify for the PMGC 2021.

Riding on the back of innovative leadership from the IGL Jayy and the fragging potential and experience of J7 and KillSwitch, the team will be one to look out for.

2) NAVI (Natus Vincere)

Natus Vincere, aka NAVI, the CIS giants, is a hot favorite for the PMGC: West title. The team has won multiple minor and major tournaments to date in 2021.

Although they had a slightly average run in the PMPL: CIS S2 finals, finishing fifth, the squad bounced back, winning the PMPL: European Championship. Additionally, the team finished second in the mid-season invitational PMWI: East.

On the back of star players like Tixzy, Matic, and ADEER, NAVI would look to make a statement in the championship.

1) Alpha 7 Esports

Alpha 7 Esports or A7 Esports, the team from Brazil, is the top contender to take the PMGC: West title. The team has been performing in a godly way in 2021, winning almost every tournament they have played.

The squad revolving around arguably one of the best players in the world, Carriliho, has won the PMNC Brazil: 2021, the mid-season PMWI: West, both finals of Seasons 1 & 2 of the PMPL: Brazil, and the PMPL: Americas Championship.

The team would like to keep up the exact focus for the PMGC 2021 as well as they would look to add another trophy to their cabinet.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer