PMGO 2024 Main Event Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Brazilian outfit Alpha7 Esports dominated the opening day of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 main event. The superstar lineup clinched three Chicken Dinners in six matches and amassed 71 points with the help of 38 eliminations. IHC Esports, the current world champions, settled for second with 51 points despite not conquering any Chicken Dinner.

Regnum Carya Bra (RCB) finished third with 49 points, including 32 finishes. The Turkish team produced amazing performances throughout the day. Boom Esports from Indonesia stood fourth with 45 points and one Chicken Dinner. Right behind them, Reject from Japan jumped to fifth with 40 points after winning the sixth match.

Vampire Esports from Thailand amassed 36 points in six games to finish seventh in the overall rankings. Moving down, Nova Esports from China occupied eighth position with 33 points, including 20 eliminations. Team Falcons, who dominated the Prelims, had an underwhelming ninth-placed finish with 33 points. The Mongolian squad was knocked out earlier in a few matches.

Day 1 overall standings of PMGO 2024 main event

Here is the overall scoreboard of the opening day:

Alpha 7 Esports - 71 points IHC Esports - 51 points Regnum Carya Bra - 49 points Boom Esports - 45 points Reject - 40 points IW NRX - 38 points Vampire Esports - 36 points Nova Esports - 33 points Team Falcons - 33 points Royals of War - 32 points S2G Esports - 29 points Death Wolves - 23 points Dplus KIA - 19 points HFIYS Esports - 18 points Smoke Gaming - 14 points Zebra Master - 14 points

Royals of War from Mexico ranked 10th in the overall table with 32 points. Owing to a string of inconsistent performances, S2G Esports from Turkey accumulated a meager 29 points in six games. Death Wolves secured 23 points, 15 of which came from finishes.

Dplus KIA from South Korea completely faltered on the first day of the PMGO as the experienced squad accrued a measly 19 points, including 12 eliminations. The team must galvanize itself in the remaining 12 matches to attain a respectable place. HFIS Esports, from the UK, emerged as the top performer of the Qualifier Finals yet finished 14th in the table with 18 points.

Smoke Gaming and Zebra Masters from the host country amassed a disappointing 14 points on the PMGO Day 1. Both lineups had a strong run in the Prelims stage but capitulated under pressure on the first day of the main event.