Pokimane reacts to Tik Toks, hilarity ensues

Pokimane has been on a lot of people’s radar as of late, in part due to the controversy surrounding her. However, just recently she has uploaded a video reacting to some funny Tik Toks and talking about an experience she had with one of her fans.

Pokimane and her involvement online

In addition to reacting to Tik Toks, Pokimane portrays herself as a content creator and streamer who plays Fortnite, Minecraft, and League of Legends. Although much of her community likely comes from just one or two of those games, all of them watch her content for her personality and screen presence, and so it makes sense that she would branch out to content which more heavily relies on those assets.

Her Tik Tok reacts video showcases her charm and humor more clearly and is a great way for people to watch her acting without the pressure or framing device of a game to lean on.

Pokimane reacting to Tik Toks

let's watch tik toks together 😌



at least before the app gets banned LOL



➡️https://t.co/thf4PhxPLC ⬅️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 18, 2020

Advertisement

Many of the Tik Toks in question are topic specific jokes or memes which are mostly targeted at specific bits of online culture, although some involve people using their own creativity as a driving force behind the humor. One such person claims himself as “president of the company (of forheads (sic)).”

Other videos involve women creating humor about the use and prevalence of specific beauty standards and their attempts to meet them, or absurd surrealism such as petting a fish in the wild. Regardless of the content, Pokimane is there to provide unique commentary about it in only the way she can.

Pokimane shares as story

imagine following someone on social media just to be an asshat in their replies lmao — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 12, 2020

Throughout the video, Pokimane also shares a story of her experience meeting a fan some years ago. She recounts how this fan approached her and asked if he could perform a magic trick. However, it becomes apparent that this trick was done in an attempt to coerce her into kissing the fan, something which she refused to do. Although this story is told with some degree of humor, it does come off as a little bit awkward how this unnamed fan interacted with her.