"I lowkey fell into depression:" Pokimane reveals the consequences on her mental health after JiDion's hate brigade

Earlier today, on February 15 2022, JiDionPreium uploaded a collaborative video with Imane “Pokimane” where the duo attempted to resolve the drama between them.

JiDion apologized to Pokimane in the video, just as he did in the video that was uploaded in early February on his secondary YouTube channel.

The beef between the two turned out to be quite a traumatic experience for the Twitch superstar. She revealed to her fans and audiences that she experienced depression after being a victim of the hate brigade by JiDion’s audience during the onset of the new year.

“I lowkey fell into depression.”

Pokimane talks about her mental health after she was targetted by JiDion’s fans

After a month-long drama, things have finally settled down between Poki and JiDion. JiDion uploaded a sixteen minute long video where he was invited over to Pokimane’s house.

They spoke about the drama and confirmed to their audiences that they have had several conversations. Now, everything is fine between them.

“So, me and Poki, we’re good now. We had a conversation. I am not gonna lie, I did think you were the reason I got banned. I feel like there's a lore about you. When people talk about you, they get sniped.”

Before the apology by YouTuber and former Twitch streamer JiDion, Poki came forward multiple times on her stream and spoke about how the constant harassment from JiDion’s fans has affected her mental health.

She notified her audience that it was not just the spam “L + Ratio” that affected her. There were multiple incidents where viewers sent her insanely profane messages on multiple social media platforms.

The streamers Twitter feed where she shows multiple profane messages (Images via Pokimanelol/Twitter)

On January 27, Poki was joined by YouTube streaming personality and close friend Valkyrae where they discussed viewer unban requests. Poki had received more than 5,000 unban requests, which shocked Valkyrae.

“I had to go back through half of my current unban requests just because this is all… 5000 unban forms. We’ve deleted a lot. It's been up to like 15,000. All the people from the recent wave. Legit, pages and pages and pages. Like, these are only the people that requested the bans. So you can only imagine how many people were just coming in the just to get banned.”

Another incident where Pokimane opened up about her mental health was during a recent stream when a viewer asked her if she was working out with her personal trainer, to which she said:

“Okay, I am gonna be honest, I stopped working with my PT (personal trainer). I love him but when all the JiDion online hate stuff happened, bruh, I lowkey fell into a depression. I can laugh about it now but let me show you guys. So for the last like two months, I’ve been counting my steps and the way in which my steps perfectly reflect my mental health is insane. Look at this.

She opened up her fitness and step tracking application on her phone and showed it to her stream. She went down from an average of 6,000 steps per day to 3,000 steps due to constant stress.

Pokimane shows her step tracking application (Images via Streamer Clops/YouTube)

Currently, the drama between both the content creators has settled down. JiDion and Poki shared a couple of burgers and called for peace. JiDion also encouraged his fans to stop harassing the Twitch streamer and to let it go after such a long and tense period.

