Rainbow Six Siege Y7S2 'Operation Vector Glare': New operator Sens, abilities, and more

The second season of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 7 is on the horizon right now. While fans are eagerly waiting for the new season to drop, the developer Ubisoft has a lot on its plate to deliver.

Since the release of the game in 2015, the game's operators have been a big help in tactical FPS. Every new season, the developers bring in new operators. Each operator is unique and uses different gadgets and abilities to gain a tactical advantage over other players.

Overall, there are 63 operators in the game as of today. In year 7's season 1, Ubisoft brought the new operator, Azami. Hailing from Japan, the character was a big hit among the community in the past season, Demon Veil.

With season 2 knocking on our doorstep a completely new operator is here to join the ranks. Here are every single detail about the forthcoming operator in season 2 Operation Vector Glare.

Sens is the new operator in Rainbow Six Siege

As per Ubisoft's press release, a narrative change will take place in the world of Rainbow Six Siege with the upcoming season. In the new season, Operation Vector Glare will introduce the world's foremost humanitarian military unit named, the Wolfguard Squad.

The new operator named Néon Ngoma Mutombo (codename: Sens) is coming, and they will be a part of the new squad, Wolfguard. The Belgium-based attacker will put a completely new dynamic in the game's team fights.

Sens is a very joyful person who has a great taste in music and has immense military experience with training in psychology.

While Rainbow Six Siege is known for its close quarters tactical gunfights and players need to focus on every single corner of the very dense layout, new gadgets will give them a huge advantage.

Ability

Sens is a low-speed but high-health operator. Although he is an attacker, his main role in the team is mostly support-based. Their new gadget is the new R.O.U. projector. After activation, it deploys a wheel which moves forward in a straight line and leaves small projectors behind. It self destructs after a certain amount of time.

The small projectors create a wall of light that obstructs other players' vision and line of sight. Although physical objects can pass through the screen, they are highly effective as they cut off multiple lines of sight at once.

Weapons

The new assault rifle that is coming alongside them is the POF-9. It is a high capacity, low damage and low destruction assault rifle, but it is easy to control and very reliable. Sens will be carrying the POF-9 or a 417 as a primary weapon and an SDP 9MM of a GONNE-6 as a secondary weapon with a Hardbreach and Claymore.

Sens is a highly support-based character who can easily bring the defuser while creating a lot of opportunities for the team. Furthermore, Sens is the first non- binary operator in the history of Rainbow Six Siege.

The next update for Y7S2 that brings Operation Vector Glare to the Rainbow Six Siege will roll out on June 7.

