Redbull Gaming announces return to Apex Legends: Everything we know

In a recent turn of events, Redbull Gaming has announced its official return to the Apex Legends scene. The Red Bull Legends Inn, which is one of the most popular events for players to attend, will resurface once again this year. Spearheaded by two fan-favorite content creators and pro players, fans definitely need to keep their calendars free for what's to come.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about Redbull Gaming's return to Apex Legends. Read below to know more.

Redbull Gaming Apex Legends event: Start date, event preview, and more

The Redbull Gaming Legends stage will be held on December 5, 2025, from 5:30 AM UTC+5:30 at the Godfrey Hotel, Chicago. Spearheaded by the popular player duo of Timothy "iiTzTimmy" An and Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen, this event is definitely going to pack a lot of fun and content.

The Apex Legends event will feature a high-stakes tournament, and esports athletes from across the world will compete in it. The format for this event is pretty interesting. Each match will feature nine rounds with challenges that viewers will vote on online and in the arena.

Red Bull Legends event (Image via Red Bull)

Both iiTzTimmy and ImperialHal will invite out the top Apex Legends duos and qualifying teams. As of the writing of this article, Red Bull has confirmed that fans can also potentially get a chance to be on stage and compete in this event. Keep a lookout for invites as they eventually get rolled out in the next few months.

Last but not least, the prize pool for this unique event is going to be USD 25,000. Furthermore, winners of each of the rounds will get their hands on an event-exclusive, one-of-a-kind Heirloom. The Top 10 will get their hands on a slice of this prize pool, and the winners will, of course, get the revered event trophy.

That's everything that you need to know about the upcoming Red Bull Apex event. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

