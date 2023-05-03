The Season 3 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 commences on May 10, 2023, bringing new opportunities for players to earn exciting rewards. This mid-season patch for the third season will feature new camo challenges, allowing gamers to customize their favorite weapons and giving them a fresh look.

Season 3 Reloaded will also introduce plenty of other exciting in-game content — such as the Kevin Durant Operator Bundle, Warzone Ranked Play, a new Multiplayer map, fresh game modes, Episode 3 of Raid, the all-new FTAC Siege, GS Magna firearms, a unique DMZ experience, and more.

All Trophy Hunt camo challenges and rewards arriving in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

The Trophy Hunt limited-time event was released at the start of Season 3, allowing players to collect Trophies and redeem them for exclusive rewards such as loading screens, player cards, and even weapon blueprints as well as Operator skins. Similar to Season 2 Reloaded, which featured the Path of the Ronin event with new weapon camos, Season 3 Reloaded will get the same treatment.

In the Reloaded patch, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will introduce new gun skins for players to unlock, with specific challenges for each weapon class. These camos can be equipped with not only base firearms but also their respective blueprints. This will let gamers try exciting combinations on their favorite weapons.

Furthermore, successfully completing all the challenges will unlock an exclusive universal camo, as well as a unique weapon charm, to signify the bragging rights of being the Reloaded Trophy Hunt master.

That being said, the following are the upcoming challenges in the Season 3 Reloaded Trophy Hunt event in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2:

Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills

Battle Rifles: Get 30 Headshot Operator Kills

SMGs: Get 3 Operator Kills Without Dying 30 times

Shotguns - Get 30 Hipfire Operator Kills

LMGs: Get 50 Operator Kills While Mounted

Marksman Rifles: Get 25 Longshot Operator Kills

Sniper Rifles - Get 30 Longshot Operator Kills

Sidearms: Get 50 Operator Kills

Launcher - Get 40 Operator Kills

Melee - Get 30 Operator Kills from Behind

While these challenges can be easily completed in Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer, they will be quite difficult in Warzone 2. On the brighter side, players can stack them with other camo and Mastery challenges, allowing for multiple completions at once.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's next Reloaded update will go live on May 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

