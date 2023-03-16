Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Path of Ronin: New challenges and rewards in Season 2 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded have officially been released, making the game more balanced with quality-of-life tweaks and weapon alterations. The update also included intriguing new content, including one new map, new modes, one firearm, and more.

Additionally, Season 2 Reloaded expanded the Path of the Ronin event. The event was featured as part of Season 2 as part of the game's content. Players were given many tasks during the event and rewarded with thrilling awards when they completed them. The task has been extended in this mid-season upgrade, enabling players to obtain new rewards.

The following article will cover everything about the Path of the Ronin Camo Challenge.

New challenges added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Path of the Ronin Camo Challenge

The Path of the Ronin Camo Challenge is based on the seven virtues of Bushido but is being replaced by new challenges in this update.

Players can earn new camos for every firearm, including Winds of Ash, Bowing Blossoms, and a Golden Charm, symbolizing a player's devotion to finishing the Path of the Ronin Challenges.

Players must accomplish challenges based on the designated weapon class to obtain the camos for that particular weapon category. Here are all the tasks offered in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Path of the Ronin camouflage challenges:

Assault Rifles: Get 125 headshots

Battle Rifles: Get 75 headshots

Submachine Guns: Get 100 headshots

Light Machine Guns: Get 75 headshots

Shotguns: Get 50 headshots

Marksman Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Sniper Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Handguns: Get 30 headshots

Melee: Get 30 kills from behind

Launcher: Get 40 kills

All categories require headshot kills to determine a player's skill level and accuracy, except for melee and launcher kills, which are challenging to complete due to the game's fast-paced nature.

Rewards that can be earned by completing Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Path of the Ronin camo challenge

The rewards incorporated with the events are the Winds of Ash Camo, Blowing Blossom Camo, and a Golden Charm. To unlock those camos, one must complete the challenges mentioned above. Unlocking criteria:

Winds of Ash: Players need to complete any one of the weapon challenges.

Players need to complete any one of the weapon challenges. Blowing Blossoms: Players will require to complete all the weapon challenges.

Players will require to complete all the weapon challenges. Golden Charm: Players will have to complete all ten weapon challenges.

Numerous players have been drawn to the Path of the Ronin Camo event in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 because it offers challenging tasks and, upon accomplishment, awards them with lovely camos and charms. Players can be seen participating in the event as it offers them something fresh to try out and have a fantastic gameplay experience.

