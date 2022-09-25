“Selfish Top Men” - Ludwig proposes an idea for streamer organization to HasanAbi amidst the recent streamer controversy

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig made a surprise appearance on Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi's" livestream earlier today.

While watching a video about how the British content creator group Sidemen built a $100 million YouTube empire, Ludwig took the opportunity to pitch an idea about creating a new streamer organization.

HasanAbi was interested in knowing what the Mogul Mail Live host had in mind, and the latter replied:

"Wait, I have an idea. I have an idea. Hit me up. We make an org together. Selfish Top Men."

Ludwig pokes fun at a recent streamer controversy and pitches an idea to HasanAbi for creating a new streamer organization called "Selfish Top Men"

Ludwig noted that the British YouTube group Sidemen was being discussed at the two-hour mark of Hasan's September 25 broadcast.

Seeing this, the former Twitch streamer pitched the idea of creating a new streamer organization called Selfish Top Men. Hasan was fascinated by it and inquired who would be joining the group. Ludwig responded:

"It's me, you, and Austin (AustinShow). Hear me out, xQc. Will Neff, I love that. We guessed on both of these. I'm not done yet. I'm not done, there's a few more people I want."

Hasan expressed dislike upon hearing Twitch sensation Felix "xQc's" name being mentioned:

"No! xQc no! No, don't like that."

After a brief pause, the YouTuber grinned and said he wanted Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" to join the group. He said:

"Mizkif. I heard he had an opening because he just left his org. He has an; he just left his org. It's a free. It's a gimme!"

Hasan joined the jest and stated that Mizkif was "protective":

"Well, we do know that he is protective. Not the org, but definitely... Oh, man! Well, I mean, if we're people on, why not Trainwrecks? Yeah, f**k it!"

Timestamp: 02:13:53

Lud burst out laughing and stated that Tyler "Trainwreckstv" could fund the hypothetical streamer organization:

"He could fund us, for sure. That'd be great! For the next 26 days, we're going to be rich!"

HasanAbi threw shade at gambling streamers on Twitch and told Ludwig to "take everything before it dries out." Ludwig provided an example of controversial Twitch streamer Federico "Fedmyster" and said:

"That's literally what, who went back to gambling? You see, Fedmyster came back, and he's been gambling? He came back, he's gambling, and his titles are like '25 days left to hit it big!' And every time I see it, I laugh."

Following this, the political commentator suggested that Ludwig should also invite Mitch Jones to the group. The latter responded:

"Well, the good thing about Mitch is that he's on every single side of the situation. He's in our org, even if he's not in our org."

The discussion on the subject concluded with HasanAbi adding:

"If you need someone who is, you know, who is definitely going to have; he's really going to be an important witness in our most important moments. There's no better witness than Mitch Jones."

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

Hasan's livestreaming moment was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and it soon became one of the top posts on the forum. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

While some Redditors stated that the new streamer organization would be "unironically funny," others mentioned how CrazySlick's antics directly impacted one of the co-founders of One True King (OTK).

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far