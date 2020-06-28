SouL Viper: PMIS 2020 absence, favourite teammate, transition from Free Fire to PUBG Mobile and more

The spirit of Team Soul's PUBG Mobile success, Soul Viper speaks to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview.

He opens up on Team Soul's absence from PMIS 2020, his favourite teammate, and much more.

Yash Paresh "Viper" Soni

Yash Paresh 'Viper' Soni is a popular PUBG Mobile player who plays for Team Soul. He is one of the oldest members of the team. It is unlikely that a fan of PUBG Mobile tournaments wouldn't be aware of Soul Viper.

This 21-year-old is a specimen for upcoming talents being a Competitive Player, Streamer and Influencer. Other than Mortal, Soul Viper has played a crucial role in Team Soul's success.

Sportskeeda caught up with Soul Viper to discuss his thoughts on PMIS, his expectations with the team, favorite teammate, and a lot more.

Soul Viper on PMIS 2020

Q. Other than gaming, how were you in your studies, and which field did you opt for?

A: I was a decent student and had scored 90% in my 10th Standard, then I chose Commerce for Higher Studies. I completed BCom last year right when I got into the gaming scene.

Q: Did your family support you initially for professional gaming?

A: The main concern revolved around gaming being a potential career option, as it used to be only a time pass which everyone used to do for fun. We formed Team Soul and went for DreamHack, followed by PMIS and eventually I started my Youtube channel.

My family recognized my potential and they started supporting me. The support became stronger with time.

Q: Who is your favorite teammate and why?

A: Obviously, Mortal is my favorite teammate as we have been playing together from past two years.He is one of the calmest guys that I have ever known and there is a lot to learn from him.

Q: Which Games you used to play before PUBG Mobile?

A: Previously I used to play FreeFire but the graphics were not as good compared to PUBG Mobile. Then there were games like Clash Royale, Special Forces Group 2, Counter strike and several console games like WWE and GTA which I also tried my hands on.

Q: What was the turning point of your career?

A: I think the turning point of my career was when I stayed back during the separation of former Soul team. It was an individual decision which let me evolve a lot mentally. It was a make or break decision, but I am at a good place now.

Q: How do you make the best use of thumb setup?

A: Setup and sensitivity are two things that differ from person to person. My in-game setup is almost similar to the basic setup provided in-game. I have increased the size of a few buttons. I have moved my peak button above my right fire button and the rest is all the same.

It doesn't matter that you play on a thumb, three-finger or a four-finger claw setup, what matters is your practice and how you adapt to it.

Q: How do you feel to be one of the most followed PUBGM Pro?

A: It feels good to be one of the most followed pro but the ultimate goal is to win a trophy at the World Stage.

Q: What obsession do you have with the Gujarati Dish 'thepla'?

A: It goes back to last year when we went to Berlin for a 14-day long trip. There was barely any vegetarian food there. I had packed around 200-250 Theplas and we all had it all along the way and since then on every International trip, I carry them.

Q: How did you feel when Team Soul couldn’t make it to the world league?

A: We were a little disappointed since it was the first time we couldn't qualify for the world stage but we will work on our mistakes and definitely get back stronger.

Q. How do you feel not playing PMIS this time after being the champions of PMIS Season 1?

A: It is not a big concern as it is a part of every professional player's life. We will work on our weak points and get back again.

Q: What is the best thing about the S8UL Gaming House?

A: I love the people and the vibe of the S8UL Gaming House.

Q: What pushes you and your team to grind for several hours a day?

A: The hunger to get better and be on the top again motivates us to grind for several hours a day in various tournaments and Custom rooms.

Q: How do you deal with Controversies revolving around?

A: First of all, I try to avoid all the controversies. However, if I get in one, the best way is to apologize and go on with the flow.

Q: What are your future plans in gaming?

A: I will just keep doing what I am doing right now. I haven't thought much about it now.