Splitgate to discontinue active development as 1047 Games looks to focus on new free-to-play title

Splitgate fans ran into a bit of unfortunate news earlier today when developer 1047 Games announced that it would be discontinuing active development of the title to focus on a new game.

The announcement came a couple of hours ago. The developers provided an official statement on Twitter regarding the matter. While Splitgate’s active development is being discontinued, the game's servers are going to remain online and will receive occasional patches.

What did 1047 Games' statement say about Splitgate?

1047 Games' statement on Twitter had this to say about the shooter:

“Splitgate achieved a level of success that we could not have anticipated and that few indie games are fortunate to reach. That initial success brought an opportunity to turn what started as a college dorm dream project into a AAA game that could stand toe-to-toe with shooters from the biggest publishers in the industry.”

The developers further talked about how the game was primarily made with just a handful of people. They did not anticipate the success the title would garner or how massive the game would be once it was launched. Hence, after trying to update Splitgate to fit the situation, 1047 Games will now be directing its attention to a new project that will be set in the same universe and developed using Unreal Engine 5.

1047 Games to shift focus to new game

When talking about their upcoming project, the developers mentioned:

“We’re turning our attention away from iterative, smaller updates and going all-in to focus on a new game in the Splitgate universe which will present revolutionary, not evolutionary, changes to our game. It will be a shooter, it will have portals, and it will be built in Unreal Engine 5. Oh, and it will be free.”

The next title that the developers will be working on is going to be free-to-play as well as a shooter featuring portals. This is something 1047 Games fans were quite excited to learn about.

The developers have also mentioned that players will get to enjoy all the features the title currently offers for the foreseeable future.

Regarding the future of the shooter title, 1047 Games said:

“We understand many of you will be disappointed and have a lot of questions. We want to be clear that Splitgate will remain online as will your items and progression. In fact, we will roll out a new Battle Pass on September 15 – and it will be free to everyone as a thank you for playing Splitgate.”

The developers will also continue providing necessary support for the shooter, which will include bug fixes as well as quality-of-life improvements.

