Squad Busters' global release date revealed

Squad Busters, the latest Supercell game, had its second beta launch on April 23, 2024, across eight countries: Canada, Denmark, Spain, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Singapore. Following the Squad Busters soft launch, eager players worldwide clamored to experience the action but were disappointed due to limited accessibility on mobile devices. Fortunately, this will change with the game's upcoming global release.

This article covers all the details revealed by the developers in their latest YouTube video on the game's official channel.

Global release date of Squad Busters

In the uploaded 1-minute-27-second-long video, Paula Baguena, community manager for Squad Busters, along with game lead Eino and CEO Ilkka, excitedly unveiled the global release date of the game in classic Supercell style.

The game is set to launch worldwide on May 29, 2024, and players everywhere will be able to download it on their phones from both the App Store and Google Play Store.

Squad Busters gameplay

Mini version of Witch in the game (Image via Supercell)

This game brings together a delightful array of baby versions of both new and familiar characters from the Clash Royale and Brawl Stars universe. At its core, Squad Busters is deeply entrenched in strategic gameplay and collectible mechanics where players can upgrade or evolve their character by collecting their duplicates and merging them.

These evolutions of characters yield portal energy, a vital resource required for progression within the game and for unlocking new realms. The character duplicates can be acquired by opening chests attained after every match. The quality of these chests escalates with improved match results.

Additionally, it introduces various MEGA units, which are special characters with enhanced abilities that offer significant advantages in gameplay. While rare to encounter during matches, these MEGA units, such as El Tigre and Dragon Chicken, can be acquired through various means, including rewards, purchases, and the Gem Pass system.

This game has several worlds, where players compete against each other in open warfare for dominance.

