"Still upset at myself for paying full price": Battlefield 2042 Reddit community recall their mistakes with pre-orders

Battlefield 2042 has not been an experience that too many fans will remember fondly. What was supposed to be the founding pillar for the next decade has been anything but that.

To make matters worse, DICE has failed to improve the game as fans wanted them to. As things stand, the game remains a sad reminder, especially to those who had made the mistake of preordering the game.

The problem with Battlefield 2042 is multi-faceted as there have been plenty of issues since its launch. Fans felt that the game's content was never great, and the bugs made the experience even worse.

While DICE has continued working on the game, it has failed to attract the players' interest. Hence, the title is hardly worth talking about, even after almost nine months since its release.

Battlefield 2042's Reddit community discuss the blunders they made with pre-ordering the game

Reddit user u/depressedoufan posted an image of a notification that reminded them of the completion of one year since they pre-ordered the game. It's safe to say that their expectations, like that of other players, haven't been met, which has led to plenty of frustration.

Other players also reacted to the main post and shared their experiences with the game. One player made an unachievable wish, if they could have turned back the time and saved themselves from all the trouble.

A bigger concern is the fact that some fans won't learn a lesson from their mistakes. One player pointed out that those who had pre-ordered Battlefield 2042 will once again pre-order the next game despite the abyssmal performance of the former.

One player explained that the trailer had created an insane amount of hype which resulted in people pre-ordering the game like crazy.

Due to the poor performance of the latest release, players have resorted to older titles like Battlefield 4. Despite being nearly a decade old, many players still vouch for the quality of the game and how good it still feels to play it.

Some players were convinced by the trial itself that the game wouldn't be worth investing time or money in, and older releases of the franchise offered much more in every area.

One player commented that everyone should have at least waited till the beta before ordering the game. The beta test marked the first sign of problems and since then, things have only worsened over time.

While the overall experience hasn't improved much, one player has at least found some positives with the recent Exposure map.

Despite the few moments of positivity, Battlefield 2042 has largely failed to achieve the expectations fans had from it. It now remains to be seen if DICE can make some major turnarounds in the coming months to improve the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far