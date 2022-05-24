"The AI are a bunch of sadistic f**ks": Battlefield 2042 community reacts to ever-growing bot issues

The player count of Battlefield 2042 has reduced massively over the last few months due to the game's overall quality. This has been a significant problem, as the game is exclusively multiplayer.

A lack of players could be severely problematic, and DICE has added bots to improve the situation. The bots don't quite work as intended, which has created a funny scene.

Since its release, players have been extremely unhappy with Battlefield 2042 and DICE's work. The decline in the player count has reached such an extent that the number of players once reached below 1000 on Steam.

Things haven't improved much, and players still believe that much more needs to be done to change things. For the time being, DICE has introduced bots to make up for the numbers, but they appear only to be working partially.

The Battlefield 2042 community reacts as the bot sits and watches the player die in-game

The clip was posted by Reddit user u/AWU_Hades, who showed a clip of a moment when a player was down in the game. The bot was sitting beside them and watching instead of reviving the player. While another player stated the actual reason, it looked as if the bot was delighted to see the player die in-game.

One user explained that the issue might be how the bots are programmed. The user believes that the bots are programmed to use the old revival mechanic, and hence, they can't use the new defibrillator system in Battlefield 2042. This is perhaps why the bot keeps staring at the player instead of reviving them.

While the user explained the possible reason, one player was quite irritated at how DICE has made errors in implementing such a crucial system.

Another player also narrated their experience of how the bots fail to revive more often than not.

One player hilariously commented that the bots are copying 90% of human players who play as medics in Battlefield 2042.

The bots hardly play effectively, as one user stated that they are busy shooting at drones or anything that moves in the air.

Another player hilariously commented that the bots are managing to play independently because they now outnumber the human players in the game.

Many players have complained about how EA has handled Battlefield 2042. One player commented that they had found similarities between the video and how EA has left the game to bleed out.

What puzzles one player is that the bots fail to revive each other, but they can't do the same for the real-life players.

Some hilariously commented that the bot might have been trying to revive the player with prayers.

As hilarious as the incident is, the main problem seems to be with the programming of these bots in Battlefield 2042. This isn't the first time that bad programming has led to problems in the game.

Some believe that the incredible number of bugs is also a result of those. It remains to be seen if DICE will change the code to make these bots revive players for real.

Edited by Srijan Sen