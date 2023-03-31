"The ship has sailed": Warzone 2 fans vote as they lose hope in the franchise

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans have given their verdict and it seems that nothing can save the popular battle royale from its ruin. A popular news account based on the franchise, ModernWarzone, recently created a poll to see if a ranked play mode in Warzone 2 can save the battle royale and gain the lost playerbase or not.

More than 30,000 users participated in this voting process, and almost 87% of them think that even a ranked play mode's inclusion is not enough to fix the battle royale's current situation. YouTube creator and Twitter user @MrProWestie claimed that "the ship has sailed."

There have been multiple instances where the community has spoken about the lack of content and reduced quality of life compared to Warzone 1. Check out what they have to say about the implementation of the ranked mode in the next season.

Warzone 2 fans think a "ranked play" will not be enough to save the game

As the community had been clamoring for a ranked play mode since the release of Warzone back in 2020, the developers have finally listened and it will be a part of the battle royale come next season. However, this new poll has surely raised an eyebrow and shows that it might not be enough to save the game from a disastrous end.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Will Ranked Play save Warzone 2? Will Ranked Play save Warzone 2?

Since the release of the current iteration, Warzone 2 has faced numerous issues. While the community initially liked the primary BR map Al Mazrah, the complete reset from its predecessor was not taken well. Almost five months after its release, Battle Royale has lost a large part of its playerbase and quite a few have returned to Warzone 1 as well.

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @WilcoFtbl @ModernWarzone Nothing can save it. Rebirth Island and MW1 movement might have half a chance tbf… @ModernWarzone Nothing can save it. Rebirth Island and MW1 movement might have half a chance tbf…

Randy @Mrtrenbolone33 @ModernWarzone Adding ranked to a broken game..just adds ranked to a broken game doesn’t make it any better. @ModernWarzone Adding ranked to a broken game..just adds ranked to a broken game doesn’t make it any better.

Golden @andyyy135 @ModernWarzone Not ranked and ranked alone. If the game plays the way it still plays it won’t save it. I might play a little more but still probably not nearly as much as wz1. And if ranked is for big maps only, it deff won’t save it. I prefer the big map but all my friends like small maps 🤷🏻‍♂️ @ModernWarzone Not ranked and ranked alone. If the game plays the way it still plays it won’t save it. I might play a little more but still probably not nearly as much as wz1. And if ranked is for big maps only, it deff won’t save it. I prefer the big map but all my friends like small maps 🤷🏻‍♂️

TheThirdGunman @TheThirdGunman @ModernWarzone I'm on the fence on this one, it could as long as it comes with a raft of changes and it's done right but we all know Activision don't have the best track record of listening to the community so I'm certainly not holding my breath @ModernWarzone I'm on the fence on this one, it could as long as it comes with a raft of changes and it's done right but we all know Activision don't have the best track record of listening to the community so I'm certainly not holding my breath

This is surely concerning for the franchise as the current iteration showed a lot of promise and the developers wanted this new experience to succeed from the very start. However, according to a large part of the community, the game has failed to touch the stepping stone of its predecessor.

Westie @MrProWestie



And the fact we're getting a full game in 2023 instead of the extended support of MW2 proves that the ship has sailed. They want to reset and try again. @ModernWarzone I think the ship has sailed.And the fact we're getting a full game in 2023 instead of the extended support of MW2 proves that the ship has sailed. They want to reset and try again. @ModernWarzone I think the ship has sailed.And the fact we're getting a full game in 2023 instead of the extended support of MW2 proves that the ship has sailed. They want to reset and try again.

In the Twitter thread, popular Warzone content creator Westie stated his thoughts on the current state of the game. According to him, "the ship has sailed" as the franchise will focus more on the next premium release from now on. However, ModernWarzone replied to this statement and said:

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone @MrProWestie They’re not going to be able to “reset” though. It’s going to be like the original Warzone, the next game is getting an integration. @MrProWestie They’re not going to be able to “reset” though. It’s going to be like the original Warzone, the next game is getting an integration.

It is a matter of speculation as to how things will turn out in the latter part of this year. We'll try to give as much information as possible before Activision reveals anything officially.

