"The ship has sailed": Warzone 2 fans vote as they lose hope in the franchise

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans have given their verdict and it seems that nothing can save the popular battle royale from its ruin. A popular news account based on the franchise, ModernWarzone, recently created a poll to see if a ranked play mode in Warzone 2 can save the battle royale and gain the lost playerbase or not.
More than 30,000 users participated in this voting process, and almost 87% of them think that even a ranked play mode's inclusion is not enough to fix the battle royale's current situation. YouTube creator and Twitter user @MrProWestie claimed that "the ship has sailed."
There have been multiple instances where the community has spoken about the lack of content and reduced quality of life compared to Warzone 1. Check out what they have to say about the implementation of the ranked mode in the next season.
Warzone 2 fans think a "ranked play" will not be enough to save the game
As the community had been clamoring for a ranked play mode since the release of Warzone back in 2020, the developers have finally listened and it will be a part of the battle royale come next season. However, this new poll has surely raised an eyebrow and shows that it might not be enough to save the game from a disastrous end.
Since the release of the current iteration, Warzone 2 has faced numerous issues. While the community initially liked the primary BR map Al Mazrah, the complete reset from its predecessor was not taken well. Almost five months after its release, Battle Royale has lost a large part of its playerbase and quite a few have returned to Warzone 1 as well.
This is surely concerning for the franchise as the current iteration showed a lot of promise and the developers wanted this new experience to succeed from the very start. However, according to a large part of the community, the game has failed to touch the stepping stone of its predecessor.
In the Twitter thread, popular Warzone content creator Westie stated his thoughts on the current state of the game. According to him, "the ship has sailed" as the franchise will focus more on the next premium release from now on. However, ModernWarzone replied to this statement and said:
It is a matter of speculation as to how things will turn out in the latter part of this year. We'll try to give as much information as possible before Activision reveals anything officially.