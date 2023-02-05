Warzone 2 fans reimagine Al Mazrah with day and night cycle

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 boasts a massive community with several imaginative fans at its core. The latest concept brought forth by the title involves AI Mazrah having a day-night cycle. Interestingly, a Warzone 2 player and content creator, ModernWarzone, posted a short video on Twitter showcasing what that would be like on February 2, 2023.

The clip is quite short and shows a bright sunny day transitioning into a starry night in Warzone 2. It has received more than a million views and thrown the community into a frenzy. Let's now take a closer look at the responses to the video.

Warzone 2 fans discuss potential day and night cycle

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Imagine if Al Mazrah / Warzone 2 had a day and night cycle Imagine if Al Mazrah / Warzone 2 had a day and night cycle 👀 https://t.co/zS1suT6Vlm

Activision has previously referred to Warzone 2 as one of the most advanced Call of Duty titles ever released. However, the presence of glitches and bugs is a stubborn obstacle for the developers and playerbase alike that can disrupt the flow of a game. However, this hasn't stopped fans from imagining what new features like a day-night cycle would be like.

ModernWarzone's video showcases the point of view (POV) of a prone-positioned player near cover while the day turns to night. Here's how the community reacted to it:

Westie @MrProWestie @ModernWarzone DMZ would be INSANE with this @ModernWarzone DMZ would be INSANE with this 🌚

Sparkz @ll_Sparkz_ll @ModernWarzone Weren’t they going to introduce this at one point or in DMZ? @ModernWarzone Weren’t they going to introduce this at one point or in DMZ?

There is a percentage of players who appreciate the idea and cite that this could be a great implementation, which can enhance the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) mode's gameplay. The survival mode would be more thrilling in a nighttime setting where players try to complete risky missions and exfil with contraband loot.

OS BENZ0 @BENZOYT_ @ModernWarzone Like the idea but don’t think it would work at all, players already complained about the ROZE/CDL Thieves skins because it was hard to see them, imagine skins like that during night time @ModernWarzone Like the idea but don’t think it would work at all, players already complained about the ROZE/CDL Thieves skins because it was hard to see them, imagine skins like that during night time 😵

There are players seriously thinking about the inclusion of the day-night cycle and discussing the logical disadvantages it would introduce. Some of them are complaining about a few Operator skins being hard to spot in the daytime, which would become worse at night.

DV @Doublevipers @ModernWarzone Snow and rain would also be cool @ModernWarzone Snow and rain would also be cool

TheClosetIndian @TheClosetIndian @ModernWarzone DMZ would great for this, imagine NVG's as a legendary item or being able to shoot lamps out to blind enemies when pushing a Stronghold. @ModernWarzone DMZ would great for this, imagine NVG's as a legendary item or being able to shoot lamps out to blind enemies when pushing a Stronghold.

Kattjagaren @Densletnahesten @ModernWarzone add day and night cycle, and lootable nightvision and this would be insane @ModernWarzone add day and night cycle, and lootable nightvision and this would be insane

ModernWarzone's post got fans talking about what other additions could be made to the title to make the gameplay better. These individuals commented that the battle royale experience might benefit from having different environmental maps featuring snow, rain, night vision, and more.

The general consensus seems to be that the DMZ mode would be a more realistic and tactical experience if such inclusions were made.

According to the player responses, it seems like fans feel the right way to implement the day-night cycle is alongside night vision goggles. Players suggest that these items could be introduced as a category of loot that can be acquired off the ground or from loot boxes, similar to gas masks.

At the time of writing, the publisher has not officially addressed or hinted at such a change in any of the titles. However, the day-night cycle might be a feature reserved for later in Activision’s roadmap for Warzone 2. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and Season 2 update details.

