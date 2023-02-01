A Call of Duty Warzone 2 player recently discovered that the Jailer’s minigun could be picked up in the Gulag. Winning in the Gulag redeploys the winning duo with the weapon they used to survive elimination. This causes players to spawn in the lobby with the Jailer’s minigun.

A Redditor, “MRichards18,” posted a clip of his friend being able to pick up the Jailer’s minigun weapon. The player picks up the weapon at the beginning of the round from a previously deceased Jailer and eliminates the opposing duo. The winning duo was redeployed, and the player’s loadout description shows that they successfully brought the minigun back.

Warzone 2 Jailer’s minigun can be picked up from the Gulag and redeployed

Activision has addressed various Warzone 2 bugs and glitches in the past. The title will receive its second seasonal update on February 15. This patch is expected to be massive as it will introduce new content and hopefully fix the newly identified obstacles that the player base is facing.

Season 2 will introduce a new battle pass, weapon skins, bundles, character cosmetics, and more. Players might also see a swift change in the weapons meta following the upcoming weapon balance changes.

Jailer’s minigun glitch

A Warzone 2 player recently posted a clip that shows the Point of View (POV) playing in the Gulag. The Gulag system is unique as it features a 2v2 battlefield instead of the classic 1v1 format. If the players take too long to eliminate either duo, an AI combatant called the Jailer enters the fight with heavy armor and a minigun.

Players can take down the AI if they decide to team up and earn a free redeployment for all players. However, a new glitch seems to have surfaced where players can pick up the minigun from a Jailer’s body if he was killed in the previous Gulag.

The player can be seen running over to the body and equipping the minigun with a Basilisk pistol as the secondary weapon. Utilizing the insane stopping power of the minigun, the player quickly eliminates the opposing duo and secures his redeployment.

As the player is redeployed and falls through the sky, the loadout information menu on the right shows that the minigun was carried over to the main game. Fortunately, it is rare for players in the Gulag to team up and take down the Jailer, which is why this is a rare occurrence.

A few players pointed out that the minigun could become a great incentive for players to take down the Jailer in a 2v2 Gulag situation. It is important to remember that whenever the Jailer is killed, all the players are automatically redeployed. So the next team can pick up the minigun and redeploy it if they win.

Activision has considered various game data alongside player feedback and has decided to remove the new Gulag system. This means that Warzone 2 will be seeing the return of the classic Gulag system. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest and more Season 2 update details.

