The Streamer Awards 2023 drops the animation contest after getting backlash from the community

The Streamer Awards, created by popular Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCInderella," announced on Twitter the cancelation of the animation contest after a host of critical comments were made by the online community.
For those unaware, the Streamer Awards 2023 is set to return after being inaugurated in 2022. The event will be live-streamed on TCInderella's Twitch channel.
Despite receiving overwhelming support, the event planners have received a considerable amount of backlash following the announcement of an animation contest. The event's official Twitter account posted an apology:
"Won’t do that. It has been cancelled. Thanks for the feedback."
"Don't worry guys, now no one will win any prizes" - QTCinderella responds to the criticism faced by the Streamer Awards
Those wondering why something as innocuous as an animated contest would receive such heavy backlash - the primary reason being the narrative around "exploiting" the free labor of artists.
Following the abandonment of the idea, as declared by the event's official Twitter page, the creator of the show, QTCinderella, quoted the tweet by stating:
"Don’t worry guys now no one will win any prizes."
Despite the backlash, many remained confused about the critical responses towards the graphic competition. When asked about the reason behind the decision to remove the competition and the preceding criticism, QTCinderella explained:
"That it’s exploitive to artists. I figured it was the same as the film contest I did. If you want to enter you enter, if you don’t you don’t."
QTCinderella responded with another tweet reflecting on the difficult week for her due to the deep fake controversy. She wrote:
"I genuinely can’t take an ounce of more hate especially over something that had good intentions."
This was amplified by another user, who explained that artists often do freelance work without much pay. To host a contest for animations is to extract free creative labor that others may exploit:
Another user resonated with the idea by stating that it is a loophole used by various companies and creators to procure free or cheap artworks:
The artistic community continued with their scrutiny. Another user wrote that the animation might take hours to complete. Doing so for no compensation may be classed as exploitation:
Here are some other reactions:
The Streamer Awards will take place at The Wiltern, a 12-story art deco building in Los Angeles, on March 11. To read more about the event, click here.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki