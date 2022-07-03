"There never was any future for this game": Battlefield 2042 Reddit community shares frustration with lack of players

Since the start of Zero Hour, Battlefield 2042 has seen a brief spike in the numbers as players flocked to try out the new content. While it looked like DICE was on a roll, many felt that the rise in numbers wouldn't be sustainable and would eventually fall due to the lack of new additions. In less than a month since the start of the new season, a player in Hong Kong has described a grim picture of the game's condition.

It's safe to claim that nine months after its rhasase, Battlefield 2042 hasn't been able to live up to its reputation. Much was promised by DICE and EA, but few of it has materialized.

While the developers have been busy fixing the bugs, the content has often been bare. It's also the prime reason players have deserted the game, and the player count has nose-dived. As a result, many players have complained about not finding anyone to play with.

Battlefield 2042 is missing a bustling player base

Reddit user u/kidcal70 shared their disappointment at the state of the player base of the game. The user commented that they couldn't find anybody to play with despite it being a public holiday in Hong Kong. It showed that nobody was interested in playing the game, and the user didn't find any match despite several tries.

It appears that the situation isn't much better elsewhere. One user commented that if they tick off crossplay, it's the same situation which shows that the problem with the player count is all across the globe.

EA's recent tweet hasn't gone down well with fans where the publisher made fun of single-player games. One Reddit user added that at this point, Battlefield 2042 could be considered a single-player game due to its low player count.

Another player sarcastically mentioned the pre-release beta, showcasing the exact problems that have surfaced with the full game. Many feel that the beta was the first sign of things that would eventually go wrong.

Some players feel that DICE shouldn't have separated the older-generation consoles as it has practically diluted the lobbies when someone searches for a match.

One player recommended some suggestions that could help everyone find game and solve the problems of the lower player count.

Another player, who lives in Australia, described the same problems as they described their difficulties with finding matches.

Irrespective of what DICE has attempted so far, the player count doesn't seem to reach the necessary levels. While the developers have introduced bots in the game, it doesn't have the same impact as real players. It remains to be seen if Battlefield 2042 can turn around the situation in the coming days.

